Jai : Notice of Board Meeting dated February 11, 2021

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg,

Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Tel:91-22-61155300.Fax: 91-22-22875197;E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

January 22, 2021

The Manager Listing Compliances,

BSE Limited,

Mumbai.

The Manager - Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Mumbai.

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation #29(1)(a) of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations 2015.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 11th February, 2021 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2020.

Copy of the Notice sought to be published is enclosed.

Kindly note, that the Notice has been sent for publication in 'The Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti'.

Pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders formulated pursuant to Regulation 9 in Chapter IV read with Schedule B to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the closure of the trading window of the shares of the Company which commenced from 1st January, 2021 will end on expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.

Kindly acknowledge on receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Encl: As Above.

______________________________________________________________________

Regd. Office: A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra