Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Jai Corp Limited    512237   INE070D01027

JAI CORP LIMITED

(512237)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/25
86.65 INR   -3.51%
12:16aJAI : Notice of Board Meeting dated February 11, 2021
PU
01/20EJECTA MARKETING : CFO, Company Secretary Resign
MT
01/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Masco Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jai : Notice of Board Meeting dated February 11, 2021

01/27/2021 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg,

Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Tel:91-22-61155300.Fax: 91-22-22875197;E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

January 22, 2021

The Manager Listing Compliances,

BSE Limited,

Mumbai.

The Manager - Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Mumbai.

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation #29(1)(a) of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations 2015.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 11th February, 2021 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2020.

Copy of the Notice sought to be published is enclosed.

Kindly note, that the Notice has been sent for publication in 'The Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti'.

Pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders formulated pursuant to Regulation 9 in Chapter IV read with Schedule B to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the closure of the trading window of the shares of the Company which commenced from 1st January, 2021 will end on expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.

Kindly acknowledge on receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Encl: As Above.

______________________________________________________________________

Regd. Office: A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office: 12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 .

Tel: 91-22-6115 5300 Fax: 91-22-2287 5197; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

JAI CORP LIMITED

Regd. Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area,

Nanded -431603, Maharashtra.

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

e-mail for investors: cs2@jaicorpindia.com Phone: (022) 6115 5300 Fax: (022) 2287 5197

NOTICE

NOTICE pursuant to Regulations 29 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 11th February, 2021 inter-alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2020.

This notice is also available at the website of the Company (www.jaicorpindia.com) and at the websites of the Stock Exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed: BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (www.nseindia.com).

For JAI CORP LIMITED

Place: Mumbai,

A. Datta

Date: 22/01/2021

Company Secretary

_____________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area, Nanded - 431603, Maharashtra.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 05:15:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAI CORP LIMITED
12:16aJAI : Notice of Board Meeting dated February 11, 2021
PU
01/20EJECTA MARKETING : CFO, Company Secretary Resign
MT
01/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Masco Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/04JAI : Closure of Trading Window
PU
2020JAI : Scrutinizer's Reports on the voting at the 35th Annual General Meeting
PU
2020JAI : Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting held on December 28, 2020
PU
2020JAI CORP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Eyeing Brexit deal, UK stocks notch up best day in 2 weeks
RE
2020JAI : Redemption of Preference Shares - Update
PU
2020JAI : Related Party Transactions March 31, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 840 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
Net income 2020 335 M 4,60 M 4,60 M
Net Debt 2020 1 304 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 15 463 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 849
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart JAI CORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jai Corp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAI CORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gaurav Satyapal Jain Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ashok Kumar President
Anand Jai kumar Jain Non-Executive Chairman
Rajendra Vishwanath Singh Chief Operating Officer
Pramod Kumar Jaiswal Chief Financial & Accounts Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAI CORP LIMITED-8.65%212
APTARGROUP, INC.1.43%9 033
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-9.93%6 839
FP CORPORATION-3.69%3 327
SCIENTEX-5.60%1 528
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.4.23%790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ