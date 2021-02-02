Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Jai Corp Limited    512237   INE070D01027

JAI CORP LIMITED

(512237)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/01
87.45 INR   +3.31%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Jai : Notice of Loss of Share Certificate

02/02/2021 | 03:52am EST
JAI CORP LIMITED

Regd. Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area, Nanded - 431 603, Maharashtra.

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 • Website: www.jaicorpindia.com • e-mailfor shareholders: cs2@jaicorpindia.com

Phone: (022) 6115 5300 • Fax: (022) 2287 5197

LOSS OF EQUITY SHARE CERTIFICATE

Notice is hereby given that the following share certificate has been reported as misplaced / lost/ stolen and the registered holder thereof/ claimant thereof has applied to the Company for issue of duplicate share certificate:

Sl.

Folio No.

Name of Shareholder

Distinctive Nos.

Certificate Nos.

No. of

Face Value

No.

From

To

From

To

Shares

1

JCL588300

Om Prakash Sarda

7113966

7113975

104071

104071

10

Rs.10/-

The Company has notified the Stock Exchanges where these shares are listed about the loss of the share certificates.

Any person(s) who has/have any claim in respect of the share certificate should write to the Company Secretary at the address given above within 15 days from the date of publication of this Notice.

In case where no objection is received within the said 15 days, the Company will proceed to issue duplicate share certificate.

After issuance of duplicate share certificate, the original share certificate shall stand cancelled and any person dealing with the original share certificate shall be doing so at his/her own risk as to costs and consequences and the Company will not be responsible for it in any way.

for Jai Corp Ltd.

Place

: Mumbai

Sd/-

Date

: 29.01.2021

Company Secretary

Corporate Office: 12 -B, Mittal Tower, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Phone: (022) 6115 5300 • Fax: (022) 2287 5197

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 08:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
