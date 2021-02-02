Jai : Notice of Loss of Share Certificate

JAI CORP LIMITED

Regd. Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area, Nanded - 431 603, Maharashtra.

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 • Website: www.jaicorpindia.com • e-mailfor shareholders: cs2@jaicorpindia.com

Phone: (022) 6115 5300 • Fax: (022) 2287 5197

LOSS OF EQUITY SHARE CERTIFICATE

Notice is hereby given that the following share certificate has been reported as misplaced / lost/ stolen and the registered holder thereof/ claimant thereof has applied to the Company for issue of duplicate share certificate:

Sl. Folio No. Name of Shareholder Distinctive Nos. Certificate Nos. No. of Face Value No. From To From To Shares 1 JCL588300 Om Prakash Sarda 7113966 7113975 104071 104071 10 Rs.10/-

The Company has notified the Stock Exchanges where these shares are listed about the loss of the share certificates.

Any person(s) who has/have any claim in respect of the share certificate should write to the Company Secretary at the address given above within 15 days from the date of publication of this Notice.

In case where no objection is received within the said 15 days, the Company will proceed to issue duplicate share certificate.

After issuance of duplicate share certificate, the original share certificate shall stand cancelled and any person dealing with the original share certificate shall be doing so at his/her own risk as to costs and consequences and the Company will not be responsible for it in any way.

for Jai Corp Ltd. Place : Mumbai Sd/- Date : 29.01.2021 Company Secretary

