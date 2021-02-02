Jai : Notice of Loss of Share Certificate

JAI CORP LIMITED
Regd. Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area, Nanded - 431 603, Maharashtra.
CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 • Website: www.jaicorpindia.com • e-mailfor shareholders: cs2@jaicorpindia.com
Phone: (022) 6115 5300 • Fax: (022) 2287 5197
LOSS OF EQUITY SHARE CERTIFICATE
Notice is hereby given that the following share certificate has been reported as misplaced / lost/ stolen and the registered holder thereof/ claimant thereof has applied to the Company for issue of duplicate share certificate:
|
Sl.
|
Folio No.
|
Name of Shareholder
|
Distinctive Nos.
|
Certificate Nos.
|
No. of
|
Face Value
|
No.
|
From
|
To
|
From
|
To
|
Shares
|
1
|
JCL588300
|
Om Prakash Sarda
|
7113966
|
7113975
|
104071
|
104071
|
10
|
Rs.10/-
The Company has notified the Stock Exchanges where these shares are listed about the loss of the share certificates.
Any person(s) who has/have any claim in respect of the share certificate should write to the Company Secretary at the address given above within 15 days from the date of publication of this Notice.
In case where no objection is received within the said 15 days, the Company will proceed to issue duplicate share certificate.
After issuance of duplicate share certificate, the original share certificate shall stand cancelled and any person dealing with the original share certificate shall be doing so at his/her own risk as to costs and consequences and the Company will not be responsible for it in any way.
|
|
|
for Jai Corp Ltd.
|
Place
|
: Mumbai
|
Sd/-
|
Date
|
: 29.01.2021
|
Company Secretary
Corporate Office: 12 -B, Mittal Tower, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021.
Phone: (022) 6115 5300 • Fax: (022) 2287 5197
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 08:51:02 UTC.