Jai : Outcome of Board Meeting dated 11th February 2021

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman

Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Tel:91-22-6115 5300.Fax: 91-22-2287 5197;E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/ E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

February 11, 2021

The Manager Listing Compliances, BSE Limited,

Mumbai.

The Manager, Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Mumbai.

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting.

Dear Sir / Madam,

At the meeting held today the Board inter alia:

i. Approved the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2020.

ii. Took note of the Limited Review Reports for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2020.

iii. Approved appointment of Mr. G.B.B. Babuji as the Secretarial Auditor pursuant to the provisions contained in Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year ended 31-03-2021.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 16:00 hrs. IST and ended on 17:35 hrs. IST.

Kindly acknowledge receipt. Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Regd. Office: A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.