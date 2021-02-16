Log in
JAI CORP LIMITED

(512237)
Jai : Outcome of Board Meeting dated 11th February 2021

02/16/2021
Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman

Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Tel:91-22-6115 5300.Fax: 91-22-2287 5197;E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/ E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

February 11, 2021

The Manager Listing Compliances, BSE Limited,

Mumbai.

The Manager, Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Mumbai.

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting.

Dear Sir / Madam,

At the meeting held today the Board inter alia:

  • i. Approved the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2020.

  • ii. Took note of the Limited Review Reports for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2020.

iii. Approved appointment of Mr. G.B.B. Babuji as the Secretarial Auditor pursuant to the provisions contained in Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year ended 31-03-2021.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 16:00 hrs. IST and ended on 17:35 hrs. IST.

Kindly acknowledge receipt. Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Regd. Office: A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 840 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
Net income 2020 335 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
Net Debt 2020 1 304 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 15 882 M 219 M 219 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 849
Free-Float 22,4%
