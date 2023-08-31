Jai Corp Limited
Corporate Office: #603, Embassy Centre, Backbay Reclamation, Nariman Point,
Mumbai- 400 021. Tel: 91-22-3521 5146/313906050; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/
E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com
CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com
August 29, 2023
The Listing Centre,
BSE Limited.
The Manager - Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
Sub: Information regarding issuance of 'Letter(s) of Confirmation' in lieu of share certificate(s) lost
Ref.: Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI / HO / MIRSD / MIRSD_RTAMB / P / CIR / 2022 / 8 dated January 25, 2022, we enclose the details of 'Letter(s) of Confirmation' issued by the Company to its shareholders, in lieu of share certificate(s) reported as lost by them.
Sr.
Name of
Folio
Old Share
Letter of
Distinctive Number
No.
Shareholders
Number
Certificate
Confirmation
Number/
Number
From
To
Number of
Shares
1.
Janak
JCL
320123/
04
86612691
86613090
Mathuradas
151181
400
&
Meena Janak
Copy of letter dated August 29, 2023 from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent to the Stock Exchanges also attached.
Kindly acknowledge receipt.
Thanking You,
Yours Truly,
For Jai Corp Limited
Company Secretary
Enclo.: as above
_________________________________________________________________________________
Regd.Office:A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra
Ref No. : KFPL/ JCL/2023
Date
: 29.08.2023
BSE Ltd.
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza 5th Floor,
Dalal Street
Plot No. C/1, G-Block,
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,
Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Information regarding issuance of 'Letter(s) of Confirmation' in lieu of share certificate(s) lost
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI / HO / MIRSD / MIRSD_RTAMB / P / CIR / 2022 / 8 dated January 25, 2022, we enclose the details of 'Letter(s) of Confirmation' issued by the Company to its shareholders, in lieu of share certificate(s) reported as lost by them.
Please take the same on record. Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For KFin Technologies Limited
C Shobha Anand
Dy. Vice President
Cc to: Jai Corp Limited.
CIN: L72400TG2017PLC117649
JAI CORP LIMITED
Annexure to our letter dated August 29, 2023 for loss of share certificate(s)
Details of Letter(s) of Confirmation issued on August 29, 2023 in lieu of share
S
Folio
No of shares
Letter of
Distinctive Number
Name of Shareholder
Old Cert No
Confirmation
No.
Number
Number
From
To
1
JANAK MATHURADAS
JCL151181
400
320123
4
86612691
86613090
/MEENA JANAK
TOTAL
400
