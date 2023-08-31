Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office: #603, Embassy Centre, Backbay Reclamation, Nariman Point,

Mumbai- 400 021. Tel: 91-22-3521 5146/313906050; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/

E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

August 29, 2023

The Listing Centre,

BSE Limited.

The Manager - Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Sub: Information regarding issuance of 'Letter(s) of Confirmation' in lieu of share certificate(s) lost

Ref.: Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI / HO / MIRSD / MIRSD_RTAMB / P / CIR / 2022 / 8 dated January 25, 2022, we enclose the details of 'Letter(s) of Confirmation' issued by the Company to its shareholders, in lieu of share certificate(s) reported as lost by them.

Sr. Name of Folio Old Share Letter of Distinctive Number No. Shareholders Number Certificate Confirmation Number/ Number From To Number of Shares 1. Janak JCL 320123/ 04 86612691 86613090 Mathuradas 151181 400 & Meena Janak

Copy of letter dated August 29, 2023 from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent to the Stock Exchanges also attached.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking You,

Yours Truly,

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Enclo.: as above

_________________________________________________________________________________

Regd.Office:A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra