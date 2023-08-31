Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office: #603, Embassy Centre, Backbay Reclamation, Nariman Point,

Mumbai- 400 021. Tel: 91-22-3521 5146/313906050; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/

E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

August 29, 2023

The Listing Centre,

BSE Limited.

The Manager - Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Sub: Information regarding issuance of 'Letter(s) of Confirmation' in lieu of share certificate(s) lost

Ref.: Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI / HO / MIRSD / MIRSD_RTAMB / P / CIR / 2022 / 8 dated January 25, 2022, we enclose the details of 'Letter(s) of Confirmation' issued by the Company to its shareholders, in lieu of share certificate(s) reported as lost by them.

Sr.

Name of

Folio

Old Share

Letter of

Distinctive Number

No.

Shareholders

Number

Certificate

Confirmation

Number/

Number

From

To

Number of

Shares

1.

Janak

JCL

320123/

04

86612691

86613090

Mathuradas

151181

400

&

Meena Janak

Copy of letter dated August 29, 2023 from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent to the Stock Exchanges also attached.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking You,

Yours Truly,

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Enclo.: as above

_________________________________________________________________________________

Regd.Office:A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra

Ref No. : KFPL/ JCL/2023

Date

: 29.08.2023

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza 5th Floor,

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G-Block,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Information regarding issuance of 'Letter(s) of Confirmation' in lieu of share certificate(s) lost

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI / HO / MIRSD / MIRSD_RTAMB / P / CIR / 2022 / 8 dated January 25, 2022, we enclose the details of 'Letter(s) of Confirmation' issued by the Company to its shareholders, in lieu of share certificate(s) reported as lost by them.

Please take the same on record. Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For KFin Technologies Limited

C Shobha Anand

Dy. Vice President

Cc to: Jai Corp Limited.

CIN: L72400TG2017PLC117649

JAI CORP LIMITED

Annexure to our letter dated August 29, 2023 for loss of share certificate(s)

Details of Letter(s) of Confirmation issued on August 29, 2023 in lieu of share

S

Folio

No of shares

Letter of

Distinctive Number

Name of Shareholder

Old Cert No

Confirmation

No.

Number

Number

From

To

1

JANAK MATHURADAS

JCL151181

400

320123

4

86612691

86613090

/MEENA JANAK

TOTAL

400

CIN: L72400TG2017PLC117649

Disclaimer

