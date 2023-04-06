Jai : Intimation of change of address of Corporate Office

Jai Corp Limited
Corporate Office: 12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point,
Mumbai- 400 021. Tel: 91-22-6115 5300; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/
E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com
CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com
April 05, 2023
The Listing Centre,
BSE Limited,
Mumbai.
The Manager, Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Mumbai.
Sub: Intimation of change of address of the Corporate Office.
Dear Sir / Madam,
Please be informed that the Corporate Office of the Company will operate out of:
11-B,Mittal Tower, 'B' Wing, 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, #210, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 with effect from tomorrow i.e. 6th April, 2023.
There is no change in the telephone number and in the e-mail addresses as mentioned in the letter head.
Kindly acknowledge receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For Jai Corp Limited
Company Secretary
Regd. Office:A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.