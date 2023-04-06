Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Jai Corp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAICORPLTD   INE070D01027

JAI CORP LIMITED

(JAICORPLTD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:10:21 2023-04-06 am EDT
142.60 INR   +2.04%
04:04aJai : Intimation of change of address of Corporate Office
PU
03/07SJM Holdings Expects to Widen FY22 Loss
MT
03/06HK casino operator SJM sees bigger 2022 loss on COVID travel curbs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jai : Intimation of change of address of Corporate Office

04/06/2023 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office: 12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point,

Mumbai- 400 021. Tel: 91-22-6115 5300; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/

E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

April 05, 2023

The Listing Centre,

BSE Limited,

Mumbai.

The Manager, Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Mumbai.

Sub: Intimation of change of address of the Corporate Office.

Dear Sir / Madam,

Please be informed that the Corporate Office of the Company will operate out of:

11-B,Mittal Tower, 'B' Wing, 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, #210, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 with effect from tomorrow i.e. 6th April, 2023.

There is no change in the telephone number and in the e-mail addresses as mentioned in the letter head.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Regd. Office:A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAI CORP LIMITED
04:04aJai : Intimation of change of address of Corporate Office
PU
03/07SJM Holdings Expects to Widen FY22 Loss
MT
03/06HK casino operator SJM sees bigger 2022 loss on COVID travel curbs
RE
03/05SJM Renews Lease Deal with Director
MT
02/27Jai Balaji Industries to Enter Cement Business
MT
02/15Jai : Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 13, 2023
PU
02/13Jai Corp Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended D..
CI
02/03Allied Digital Services Appoints Chief Growth Officer
MT
02/01Jai : Notice of Board Meeting dated February 13, 2023
PU
2019JAI CORP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 294 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
Net income 2022 526 M 6,42 M 6,42 M
Net cash 2022 737 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,1x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 24 938 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 943
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart JAI CORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jai Corp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAI CORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gaurav Satyapal Jain Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ashok Kumar President
Deepak Ojha Chief Financial Officer
Anand Jai kumar Jain Executive Chairman
Rajendra Vishwanath Singh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAI CORP LIMITED-6.58%304
APTARGROUP, INC.8.27%7 788
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-4.47%7 008
FP CORPORATION-16.49%1 978
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.11.80%1 233
SCIENTEX5.90%1 202
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer