Jai : Intimation of change of address of Corporate Office

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office: 12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point,

Mumbai- 400 021. Tel: 91-22-6115 5300; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/

E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

April 05, 2023

The Listing Centre,

BSE Limited,

Mumbai.

The Manager, Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Mumbai.

Sub: Intimation of change of address of the Corporate Office.

Dear Sir / Madam,

Please be informed that the Corporate Office of the Company will operate out of:

11-B,Mittal Tower, 'B' Wing, 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, #210, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 with effect from tomorrow i.e. 6th April, 2023.

There is no change in the telephone number and in the e-mail addresses as mentioned in the letter head.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Regd. Office:A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.