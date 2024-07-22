Jai Corp Limited
Corporate Office: #603, Embassy Centre, Backbay Reclamation, Nariman Point,
Mumbai- 400 021. Tel: 91-22-3521 5146/3139 6050; E-mail: cs@jaicorpindia.com/
E-mail for investors: cs2@jaicorpindia.com
CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com
July 20, 2024
To,
National Securities Depository Limited,
Mumbai.
Central Depository Services Limited,
Mumbai.
Sub: Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 28-08-2024 to 03-09-2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of dividend and electronic voting.
NAME OF
Type of
Book Closure
Record
Purpose
COMPANY/
security
both day inclusive
Date
ISIN
From
To
Jai Corp
Equity
Wednesday
Tuesday
N.A.
Dividend and
Limited/
28-08-2024
03-09-2024
e-voting
INE070D01027
The 39th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled be held on Tuesday 3rd September 2024 and the said dividend, if approved will be paid to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Tuesday 27th August 2024.
Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.
Thanking you, Yours faithfully
For Jai Corp Limited
Company Secretary
Regd. Office:A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra
Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 20 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 03:22:02 UTC.