July 20, 2024

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 28-08-2024 to 03-09-2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of dividend and electronic voting.

NAME OF Type of Book Closure Record Purpose COMPANY/ security both day inclusive Date ISIN From To Jai Corp Equity Wednesday Tuesday N.A. Dividend and Limited/ 28-08-2024 03-09-2024 e-voting INE070D01027

The 39th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled be held on Tuesday 3rd September 2024 and the said dividend, if approved will be paid to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Tuesday 27th August 2024.

