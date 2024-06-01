Jai Corp Limited
May 31, 2024
The Manager Listing Compliances,
BSE Ltd.
The Manager, Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Re: Regulation #30 of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations 2015.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Please find enclosed copy of letter being sent shareholders holding shares in physical
form pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/37
dated March 16, 2023.
Kindly acknowledge receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Jai Corp Limited
Company Secretary
Encl: As Above.
_________________________________________________________________________________
Date: May 31st, 2024
Dear Shareholder,
Folio No:
Dear Shareholder,
Sub: Non submission of KYC against your physical holdings- Urgent attention
Ref: SEBI Circular dated 16th March 2023 read with Master circular dated 7th May 2024
We draw your kind attention that SEBI, vide its circular dated November 03, 2021 (subsequently amended by circulars dated December 14, 2021, March 16, 2023 and November 17, 2023) mandated that the security holders (holding securities in physical form), whose folio(s) are not updated with the KYC details (any of the details viz., PAN; Choice of Nomination; Contact Details; Mobile Number, Bank Account Details and signature, if any) shall be eligible for any payment including dividend, interest or redemption in respect of such folios, only through electronic mode with effect
from April 01, 2024. You may also refer to SEBI FAQs by accessing the link : https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebi_data/faqfiles/jan-2024/1704433843359.pdf (FAQ No 38 & 39)
Accordingly, as mandated vide captioned circulars, the dividend payable against your holdings as liable to be withheld if the KYC details are not updated against your holding For the purpose of updation of KYC details against your folio, you are requested to send the details as per the formats specified below along with the supporting documents:
- Form ISR-1 duly filled in along with self attested supporting documents for updation of KYC details
- Form ISR-2 duly filled in with banker attestation of signature along with Original cancelled cheque with your name(s) printed thereon or self-attested copy of bank passbook/statement
- Form SH-13 for updation of Nomination for the aforesaid folio OR ISR-3 for "Opt-out of the Nomination
Investors can download the above mentioned Forms (which are also uploaded on the website of the Company) from the website of KFin Technologies Limited- https://ris.kfintech.com/clientservices/isc/isrforms.aspx
Please forward the duly executed KYC documents in any of the following modes to our RTA , M/s. KFin Technologies Limited (Unit: JAI CORP LTD.), Selenium Tower-B, Plot No 31 & 32, Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana
- Through hard copies which should be self -attested and dated. OR
- Through electronic mode, provided that they are sent through E-mail ID of the holder registered with RTA and all documents should be electronically/digitally signed by the Shareholder and in case of joint holders, by first joint holder. OR
- Through web- portal of our RTA KFin Technologies Limited -https://ris.kfintech.com
Please treat this as our specific intimation for updation of KYC details as mandated vide SEBI Circular dated 16th March, 2023 read with Master circular dated 7th May 2024.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Jai Corp Limited
Sd/-
A. Datta
Company Secretary
