Please find enclosed copy of letter being sent shareholders holding shares in physical

Date: May 31st, 2024

Dear Shareholder,

Folio No:

Sub: Non submission of KYC against your physical holdings- Urgent attention

Ref: SEBI Circular dated 16th March 2023 read with Master circular dated 7th May 2024

We draw your kind attention that SEBI, vide its circular dated November 03, 2021 (subsequently amended by circulars dated December 14, 2021, March 16, 2023 and November 17, 2023) mandated that the security holders (holding securities in physical form), whose folio(s) are not updated with the KYC details (any of the details viz., PAN; Choice of Nomination; Contact Details; Mobile Number, Bank Account Details and signature, if any) shall be eligible for any payment including dividend, interest or redemption in respect of such folios, only through electronic mode with effect

from April 01, 2024. You may also refer to SEBI FAQs by accessing the link : https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebi_data/faqfiles/jan-2024/1704433843359.pdf (FAQ No 38 & 39)

Accordingly, as mandated vide captioned circulars, the dividend payable against your holdings as liable to be withheld if the KYC details are not updated against your holding For the purpose of updation of KYC details against your folio, you are requested to send the details as per the formats specified below along with the supporting documents:

Form ISR-1 duly filled in along with self attested supporting documents for updation of KYC details Form ISR-2 duly filled in with banker attestation of signature along with Original cancelled cheque with your name(s) printed thereon or self-attested copy of bank passbook/statement Form SH-13 for updation of Nomination for the aforesaid folio OR ISR-3 for "Opt-out of the Nomination

Investors can download the above mentioned Forms (which are also uploaded on the website of the Company) from the website of KFin Technologies Limited- https://ris.kfintech.com/clientservices/isc/isrforms.aspx

Please forward the duly executed KYC documents in any of the following modes to our RTA , M/s. KFin Technologies Limited (Unit: JAI CORP LTD.), Selenium Tower-B, Plot No 31 & 32, Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana

Through hard copies which should be self -attested and dated. OR Through electronic mode, provided that they are sent through E-mail ID of the holder registered with RTA and all documents should be electronically/digitally signed by the Shareholder and in case of joint holders, by first joint holder. OR Through web- portal of our RTA KFin Technologies Limited - https://ris.kfintech.com

Please treat this as our specific intimation for updation of KYC details as mandated vide SEBI Circular dated 16th March, 2023 read with Master circular dated 7th May 2024.

