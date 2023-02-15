Jai : Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 13, 2023

Jai Corp Limited
Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021.
Tel: 91-22-6115 5300; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/
E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com
CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com
February 13, 2023
The Listing Centre,
BSE Limited, Mumbai.
The Manager, Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai.
Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting, Un-auditedFinancial Results & Limited Review Reports for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2022.
Dear Sir / Madam,
At the meeting held today the Board inter alia:
-
Approved the enclosed un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2022.
-
Took note of the enclosed Limited Review Reports for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2022.
Extract of the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results as given for publication in the newspapers, 'The Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti' is also enclosed.
The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 16:00 hrs. IST and ended on 17:45 hrs. IST.
Kindly acknowledge receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For Jai Corp Limited
Company Secretary
Enclo.: as above
Regd. Office: A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.