Jai : Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 13, 2023

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Tel: 91-22-6115 5300; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/

E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

February 13, 2023

The Listing Centre,

BSE Limited, Mumbai.

The Manager, Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai.

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting, Un-auditedFinancial Results & Limited Review Reports for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2022.

At the meeting held today the Board inter alia:

Approved the enclosed un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31 st December, 2022. Took note of the enclosed Limited Review Reports for the quarter and period ended 31 st December, 2022.

Extract of the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results as given for publication in the newspapers, 'The Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti' is also enclosed.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 16:00 hrs. IST and ended on 17:45 hrs. IST.

