  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Jai Corp Limited
  News
  Summary
    JAICORPLTD   INE070D01027

JAI CORP LIMITED

(JAICORPLTD)
  Report
04:29:02 2023-02-15 am EST
127.90 INR   +0.91%
Jai : Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 13, 2023
PU
02/13Jai Corp Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/03Allied Digital Services Appoints Chief Growth Officer
MT
Jai : Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 13, 2023

02/15/2023 | 04:25am EST
Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Tel: 91-22-6115 5300; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/

E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

February 13, 2023

The Listing Centre,

BSE Limited, Mumbai.

The Manager, Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai.

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting, Un-auditedFinancial Results & Limited Review Reports for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2022.

Dear Sir / Madam,

At the meeting held today the Board inter alia:

  1. Approved the enclosed un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2022.
  2. Took note of the enclosed Limited Review Reports for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2022.

Extract of the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results as given for publication in the newspapers, 'The Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti' is also enclosed.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 16:00 hrs. IST and ended on 17:45 hrs. IST.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Enclo.: as above

Regd. Office: A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
