  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Jain Irrigation Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500219   INE175A01038

JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED

(500219)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jain Irrigation : CIRP - others

02/20/2022 | 07:21am EST
Regd. Office: Jain Plastic Park, P.O.Box: 72, N.H.No. 6, Jalgaon - 425 001. India.

Tel: +91-257-2258011; Fax: +91-257-2258111;E-mail:jisl@jains.com; Visit us at: www.jains.com

CIN: L29120MH1986PLC042028

JISL/SEC/2022/02/B-2/B-6

19th February,2022

To,

To,

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.,

The Manager

Corporate Relationship Department,

Listing Department,

1st Floor, New Trading Wing Rotunda

National Stock Exchange of India

Building, P. J. Tower, Dalal Street,

Ltd., Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block

Mumbai - 400 001.

G, Bandra Kurla Complex

FaxNo.022- 22723121/22722037(Day)

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

022-22721072 (Night)

Email: corp.relations@bseindia.com

Fax No. : 022-26598237/38

Email: cc@nse.co.in

Ref: In Principle Approval Letter: NSE : NSE/LIST/29442

BSE : DCS/PREF/VJ/PRE/1878/2021-22

Re : Intimation under Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 .

Subject : Allotment of 7,89,54,908 Ordinary Equity Shares to Lenders by Sub Committee RP of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Code No. 500219 (BSE) & JISLJALEQS (NSE) Ordinary Equity Shares

Code No. 570004 (BSE) & JISLDVREQS (NSE) for DVR Equity Shares

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

As per terms of Resolution Plan with reference to above subject, we have to inform you that Sub Committee RP (authorized by the Board of Directors) has met today and completed allotment of Ordinary Equity Shares to Proposed Allottees as under:

  • Allotment of 6,23,62,110 Ordinary Equity Shares to Domestic Lenders at Rs. 43.06 per share aggregating to Rs. 2,68,53,12,456
  • Allotment of 1,65,92,798 Ordinary Equity Shares to Non-Domestic Lenders at Rs. 44.17 each aggregating to Rs. 73,29,03,888 Crores

Ordinary Equity Shares are being issued in lieu of additional coupon, presently payable on NCD1/NCD2/ECB2 (as applicable) under the RBI Circular dated 07th June, 2019.

Please take the above on record and acknowledge.

For Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

A V Ghodgaonkar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 12:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 56 669 M 759 M 759 M
Net income 2021 -3 957 M -53,0 M -53,0 M
Net Debt 2021 64 981 M 870 M 870 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 398 M 354 M 354 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 9 281
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ajit Bhavarlal Jain Executive Director & Joint Managing Director
Anil Bhavarlal Jain Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Atul Bhavarlal Jain Managing Director
Ashok Bhavarlal Jain Executive Chairman
Avdhut Vasant Ghodgaonkar Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED-4.69%354
IDEX CORPORATION-19.88%14 396
GRACO INC.-11.13%12 203
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-26.73%5 670
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION4.77%4 176
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-32.86%3 996