Jain Irrigation : CIRP - others

19th February,2022
Re : Intimation under Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 .
Subject : Allotment of 7,89,54,908 Ordinary Equity Shares to Lenders by Sub Committee RP of the Board of Directors of the Company.
Code No. 500219 (BSE) & JISLJALEQS (NSE) Ordinary Equity Shares
Code No. 570004 (BSE) & JISLDVREQS (NSE) for DVR Equity Shares
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
As per terms of Resolution Plan with reference to above subject, we have to inform you that Sub Committee RP (authorized by the Board of Directors) has met today and completed allotment of Ordinary Equity Shares to Proposed Allottees as under:
-
Allotment of 6,23,62,110 Ordinary Equity Shares to Domestic Lenders at Rs. 43.06 per share aggregating to Rs. 2,68,53,12,456
-
Allotment of 1,65,92,798 Ordinary Equity Shares to Non-Domestic Lenders at Rs. 44.17 each aggregating to Rs. 73,29,03,888 Crores
Ordinary Equity Shares are being issued in lieu of additional coupon, presently payable on NCD1/NCD2/ECB2 (as applicable) under the RBI Circular dated 07th June, 2019.
Please take the above on record and acknowledge.
