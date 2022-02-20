Jain Irrigation : CIRP - others

Regd. Office: Jain Plastic Park, P.O.Box: 72, N.H.No. 6, Jalgaon - 425 001. India.

To,
Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.,
Corporate Relationship Department,
1st Floor, New Trading Wing Rotunda Building, P. J. Tower, Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 001.

To,
The Manager
Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Ref: In Principle Approval Letter: NSE : NSE/LIST/29442

BSE : DCS/PREF/VJ/PRE/1878/2021-22

Re : Intimation under Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 .

Subject : Allotment of 7,89,54,908 Ordinary Equity Shares to Lenders by Sub Committee RP of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Code No. 500219 (BSE) & JISLJALEQS (NSE) Ordinary Equity Shares

Code No. 570004 (BSE) & JISLDVREQS (NSE) for DVR Equity Shares

As per terms of Resolution Plan with reference to above subject, we have to inform you that Sub Committee RP (authorized by the Board of Directors) has met today and completed allotment of Ordinary Equity Shares to Proposed Allottees as under:

Allotment of 6,23,62,110 Ordinary Equity Shares to Domestic Lenders at Rs. 43.06 per share aggregating to Rs. 2,68,53,12,456

Allotment of 1,65,92,798 Ordinary Equity Shares to Non-Domestic Lenders at Rs. 44.17 each aggregating to Rs. 73,29,03,888 Crores

Ordinary Equity Shares are being issued in lieu of additional coupon, presently payable on NCD1/NCD2/ECB2 (as applicable) under the RBI Circular dated 07th June, 2019.

