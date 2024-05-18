Jain Irrigation Systems Limited is an India-based micro-irrigation company. The Company is engaged in providing solutions in agriculture, piping and infrastructure through manufacturing of micro irrigation systems, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Pipes, high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, plastic sheets, agro processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, financial services and other agricultural inputs. Its segments include Hi-tech Agri Input Products division, which include micro and sprinkler irrigation, solar Agri pump, integrated irrigation projects and tissue culture plants; Plastic division, which includes PVC piping products, polyethylene piping products, piping projects and plastic sheets; Agro Processing division, which includes fruits, onion products and biogas, and Other business division, which includes equipment manufacturing, solar thermal products, solar photovoltaic grid and off grid products and also includes solar power generation investments.