May 25, 2024 at 07:59 am EDT

Jain Marmo Industries Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 15.82 million compared to INR 13.33 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 16.54 million compared to INR 18.85 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 0.656 million compared to INR 1.06 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.34 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.34 a year ago.