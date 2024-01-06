Jainco Projects (India) Limited announced defaults on payment of interest and principal amount of INR 13.1 million and interest of INR 3.2 million, disputed interest INR 8.3 million and total interest INR 11.5 million (December 31, 2023).
|Nov. 27
|Jainco Projects Limited Approves Resignation of Dharmendra Shaw as Non Executive Independent Director
|CI
|Nov. 14
|Jainco Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
