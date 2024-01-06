Jainco Projects (India) Ltd. Is an India-based company. The Company operates as a Non-Banking Financial Company-Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking (NBFC-ND-NSI) company. The Company also operates as a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) company. The principal activities of the Company are investment, lending activity and related activities. The Company is focusing mainly on monetizing its investments and making better use of the funds.