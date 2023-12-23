Jaipan Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Jaipan Industries Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 40.07 million compared to INR 108.17 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 40.18 million compared to INR 108.84 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 1.29 million compared to net income of INR 1.49 million a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 92.75 million compared to INR 254.16 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 93.09 million compared to INR 255.41 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 6.31 million compared to net income of INR 3.5 million a year ago.