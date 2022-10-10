INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as U.S. rate hike fears weigh

BENGALURU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on
Monday, pulled down by automobile and consumer stocks, and as
broader investor sentiment soured after a strong U.S. jobs
report triggered fears the Federal Reserve would persist with
aggressive rate hikes.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.43% to 17,241 at
close, and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.34% to
57,991.11. Earlier in the day, both the indexes declined over
1.4% to register their sharpest intraday drop in two weeks.
"Continued high inflation and its impact on growth and
interest rates will keep investors on tenterhooks as far as
external factors are concerned," said Rahul Shah, co-head of
research at Equitymaster.
Globally, shares fell on Monday after a series of explosions
in the Ukrainian capital and renewed concern about the economic
outlook, drove investors away from risky assets.
Providing some boost to the benchmark index, Nifty IT index
rose 1.06%. IT service provider Tata Consultancy
Services, set to kick off domestic earnings season
after market close, ended 1.8% higher.
"Quarterly results will be keenly watched and barring a
couple of sectors, India Inc is expected to put up a below par
show on the back of rising energy costs and lower realisations,"
Shah said.
Tata Motors Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd
were the top losers on the Nifty 50, declining 3.9%
and 3%, respectively.
Tata Motors fell as much as 4.6% after wholesale volumes of
Jaguar Land Rover business fell below expectations, prompting
top brokerages to cut price targets.
Jaiprakash Associates closed 10.3% higher after a
media report said Adani Group was in advanced talks to buy the
infrastructure company's cement business for $606 million.
Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found India's retail inflation
accelerated to a five-month high of 7.30% in September due to
surging food prices. The data is due after market hours on
Wednesday.
($1 = 82.8200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora
and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)