    532532   INE455F01025

JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LIMITED

(532532)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
10.70 INR   +15.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as U.S. rate hike fears weigh

10/10/2022 | 06:29am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday, pulled down by automobile and consumer stocks, and as broader investor sentiment soured after a strong U.S. jobs report triggered fears the Federal Reserve would persist with aggressive rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.43% to 17,241 at close, and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.34% to 57,991.11. Earlier in the day, both the indexes declined over 1.4% to register their sharpest intraday drop in two weeks.

"Continued high inflation and its impact on growth and interest rates will keep investors on tenterhooks as far as external factors are concerned," said Rahul Shah, co-head of research at Equitymaster.

Globally, shares fell on Monday after a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital and renewed concern about the economic outlook, drove investors away from risky assets.

Providing some boost to the benchmark index, Nifty IT index rose 1.06%. IT service provider Tata Consultancy Services, set to kick off domestic earnings season after market close, ended 1.8% higher.

"Quarterly results will be keenly watched and barring a couple of sectors, India Inc is expected to put up a below par show on the back of rising energy costs and lower realisations," Shah said.

Tata Motors Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd were the top losers on the Nifty 50, declining 3.9% and 3%, respectively.

Tata Motors fell as much as 4.6% after wholesale volumes of Jaguar Land Rover business fell below expectations, prompting top brokerages to cut price targets.

Jaiprakash Associates closed 10.3% higher after a media report said Adani Group was in advanced talks to buy the infrastructure company's cement business for $606 million.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found India's retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.30% in September due to surging food prices. The data is due after market hours on Wednesday. ($1 = 82.8200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LIMITED 15.18% 10.7 End-of-day quote.7.32%
NIFTY 50 -0.43% 17241 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NIFTY IT -0.70% 28027.6 Delayed Quote.-28.34%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.34% 57991.11 Real-time Quote.-0.11%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 1.75% 3118.55 Delayed Quote.-18.01%
TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED -1.69% 780.9 End-of-day quote.5.04%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -0.43% 412.2 End-of-day quote.-14.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 74 009 M 896 M 896 M
Net income 2022 -14 780 M -179 M -179 M
Net Debt 2022 187 B 2 269 M 2 269 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 264 M 318 M 318 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 893
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jaiprakash Associates Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manoj Gaur Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Sharma Joint Executive President
Naveen Kumar Singh Joint Executive President
Sandeep Sabharwal Vice President, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Tilak Raj Kakkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LIMITED7.32%318
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.91%593 630
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.79%115 478
SIEMENS AG-32.76%79 243
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.66%70 793
3M COMPANY-39.47%59 548