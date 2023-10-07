Jaiprakash Associates Limited announced the total borrowing (including interest) of the Company is INR 291,240 million, repayable by 2037, against which only INR 42,090 million is overdue as on September 30, 2023. Out of the said borrowing of INR 291,240 million, INR 185,900 million will get further reduced on transfer to the proposed Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for which the Scheme of Arrangement duly approved by all the stakeholders, is pending sanction of NClT. The entire loan is in any case under restructuring.

As a responsible borrower, the Company has been taking tangible steps to reduce the borrowings. Post the proposed divestment of Cement Business and the restructuring under consideration, the borrowing will get almost to Nil upon implementation of revised restructuring plan.