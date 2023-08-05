Jaiprakash Associates Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 14,290.6 million compared to INR 16,595.9 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 15,052.3 million compared to INR 17,007.2 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 1,808 million compared to INR 3,760.7 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.52 compared to INR 0.96 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.52 compared to INR 0.96 a year ago.

Basic loss per share was INR 0.74 compared to INR 1.53 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was INR 0.74 compared to INR 1.53 a year ago.

