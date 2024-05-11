Jaiprakash Associates Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 17,409.3 million compared to INR 19,077.4 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 17,750.8 million compared to INR 19,498.7 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 4,394.5 million compared to INR 3,217.8 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.92 compared to INR 0.7 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.92 compared to INR 0.7 a year ago. Basic loss per share was INR 1.79 compared to INR 1.31 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was INR 1.79 compared to INR 1.31 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was INR 65,680.9 million compared to INR 72,631.2 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 67,817.9 million compared to INR 74,581.9 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 13,400 million compared to INR 13,418.3 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.93 compared to INR 3.32 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.93 compared to INR 3.32 a year ago. Basic loss per share was INR 5.46 compared to INR 5.47 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was INR 5.46 compared to INR 5.47 a year ago.