JAIZ BANK : EARNINGFORCAST

JAIZ BANK PLC

Jaiz Bank House Plot 1073 J.S. Tarka Street Area 3 Garki, Abuja Phone: +234-9-460-5125

e-mail:info@jaizbankplc.com website:www.jaizbankplc.com

STATEMENT OF EARNING FORCAST FOR QUARTER 2 2023

APRIL 2023 - JUNE 2023

The Bank hereby notify the Nigeria Stock Exchange (The Exchange) and the investing public the proposed earning the Second quarter (Q2) 2023 as stated below.

Q2 JAIZ BANK PLC APR 2023 - JUNE 2023 GROSS EARNINGS 10,934,260.92 INTEREST(FINANCING) INCOME 10,519,572 .93 INTEREST (FINANCING) EXPENSES (2,019,122 .97) NET REVENUE FROM FUNDS 8,500,449.96 CREDIT IMPAIRMENT CHARGES (1,000,000 .00) EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS - OTHER INCOME 414,687.98 NET OPERATING INCOMES 7,915,137.95 OPERATING EXPENSES 5,931,088.51 PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX 1,984,049 .44 FORECAST TAXATION (198,404 .94) PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX 1,785,644 .50 CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,360,158 .48 OPERATING CASHFLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHARGES 3,360,158 .48 NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (615,836 .61) CASHFLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (8,480,106 .33) CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 14,114,521 .52 NET DECREASE IN NET CASH & CASH EQUIVALENT 5,018,578.58 CASH/BANK BALANCE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 112,863,369.44 CASH / BANK BALANCE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 117,881,948.01

Thank you

For: Jaiz Bank PLC

Ahmed A. Hassan

Chief Financial Officer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Alh. (Dr.) Umaru Abdul Mutallab, FCCA, CON - Chairman, Sirajo Salisu Ph.D - MD/CEO, AbdulFattah O. Amoo, FCA - Executive Director, Ahmed A. Hassan, FCA - Executive Director, Alhassan Abdulkarim - Executive Director, Alh. (Dr.) Muhammadu Indimi, OFR, Alh. (Dr.) Aminu Al-Hassan Dantata, CON, Malam Falalu Bello, OFR, Alh. Mukhtar S. Hanga, HRH (Engr.) Bello Mohammed Sani, OON, Alh. (Dr.) Muhammad Musbahu Bashir, Alh. (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Alhaji Ibrahim Mamun Maude, Mr. Seedy Njie, FCCA (Gambian),Aisha Waziri Umar, Dr. Abdullateef Bello.