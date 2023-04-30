JAIZ BANK : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT & SECURITIES ACT

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our ﬁnancial report for the period ended 31 March 2023 that;

We have reviewed the report and to the best of our knowledge,the report does not contain;

Any untrue statement of a material fact,or

Omit to state a material fact which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;

To the best of our knowledge, the ﬁnancial statements and other ﬁnancial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the ﬁnancial condition and results of operations of the Company as of, and the periods presented in the report.

We;

Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;



(ii) Have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of the date with 90 days prior to the reports;

Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as that date;

We have disclosed to the audit committee;

All signiﬁcant deﬁciencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report ﬁnancial data and have identiﬁed for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls,and

Any fraud whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have signiﬁcant role in the company's internal controls;

We have identiﬁed in the report whether or not there was signiﬁcant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could signiﬁcantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to signiﬁcant deﬁciencies and material weakness.