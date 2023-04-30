Advanced search
    JAIZBANK   NGJAIZBANK05

JAIZ BANK PLC

(JAIZBANK)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
0.9200 NGN   +5.75%
10:18aJaiz Bank : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
04/06Jaiz Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
04/06Jaiz Bank : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
JAIZ BANK : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/30/2023
Q1 3

U N A U D I T E D

ACCOUNT

CONTENTS

Introduction

2

Directors, Oﬃcers & Professional Advisers

3

Certiﬁcation Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment & Securities Act No. 29 of 2007

4

Statement of Financial Position

6

Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

7

Statement of Changes in Equity

8

Statement of Cash ﬂows

9

Notes to Financial Statements

10

1

INTRODUCTION

aiz Banks unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2023 comply with the applicable legal Requirements Jof the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim Financial Statements. These ﬁnancial statements contain extract of the unaudited ﬁnancial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of

Nigeria.

2

DIRECTORS, OFFICERS

& PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS

Directors

Alh. Musbahu Muhammed Bashir

-

Ag. Chairman

Alh. (Dr.) Aminu Alhassan Dantata, CON

-

Non-Executive Director

Alh. Mukhtar Danladi Hanga

-

Non-Executive Director

H.R.H. Engr. Bello Muhammad Sani, OON

-

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Mohammed Seedy Njie

-

Non-Executive Director

Alh. (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, F.IoD, FCS, FCIP

-

Non-Executive Director

Alh. (Dr.) Muhammadu Indimi, OFR

-Non-Executive Director

Alh. Mamun Ibrahim Maude

-

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Aisha Waziri Umar

-

Independent Director

Dr. Abdullateef Bello

-

Independent Director

Dr. Sirajo Salisu

-

Managing Director

Mr. AbdulFattah Olanrewaju Amoo, FCA

-

Executive Director Business Development , South

Mallam Ahmed Alhaji Hassan

-

Executive Director, Services/CFO

Alhassan Abdulkarim

-

Executive Director, Business Development, North

Company Secretary

Registered Ofﬁce:

Mohammed Shehu

Jaiz Bank Plc.

FRC/2017/NBA/00000016416

Jaiz House

No 73 Ralph Shodeinde Street,

Plot 1073 J. S Tarka Street

Central Business District, Abuja.

Garki Area 3, Abuja

Registrar and Transfer Ofﬁce:

Independent Auditor

Africa Prudential Plc.

Delloite & Touché

(Formerly UBA Registrars Plc.)

Civic Towers

220B Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Plot GA1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Lagos

Tax Advisors

Oladele Konsulting

(Chartered Tax Practitioner & Management Consultants)

Suite C11 Othini Plaza, Plot 1528, Nouakchott Street

Wuse Zone 1, Abuja.

3

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT & SECURITIES ACT

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our ﬁnancial report for the period ended 31 March 2023 that;

  1. We have reviewed the report and to the best of our knowledge,the report does not contain;
  1. Any untrue statement of a material fact,or
  1. Omit to state a material fact which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
  1. To the best of our knowledge, the ﬁnancial statements and other ﬁnancial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the ﬁnancial condition and results of operations of the Company as of, and the periods presented in the report.
  • We;
    1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;

(ii) Have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of the date with 90 days prior to the reports;

  1. Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as that date;
  1. We have disclosed to the audit committee;
  1. All signiﬁcant deﬁciencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report ﬁnancial data and have identiﬁed for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls,and
  1. Any fraud whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have signiﬁcant role in the company's internal controls;
  1. We have identiﬁed in the report whether or not there was signiﬁcant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could signiﬁcantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to signiﬁcant deﬁciencies and material weakness.

Dr.Sirajo Salisu

Managing Director/CEO

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/641972

FRC/2013/ICAN/000000104528

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jaiz Bank plc published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 14:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
