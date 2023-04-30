JAIZ BANK : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
04/30/2023 | 10:18am EDT
Q1 3
U N A U D I T E D
ACCOUNT
CONTENTS
Introduction
2
Directors, Oﬃcers & Professional Advisers
3
Certiﬁcation Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment & Securities Act No. 29 of 2007
4
Statement of Financial Position
6
Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
7
Statement of Changes in Equity
8
Statement of Cash ﬂows
9
Notes to Financial Statements
10
1
INTRODUCTION
aiz Banks unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2023 comply with the applicable legal Requirements Jof the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim Financial Statements. These ﬁnancial statements contain extract of the unaudited ﬁnancial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of
Suite C11 Othini Plaza, Plot 1528, Nouakchott Street
Wuse Zone 1, Abuja.
3
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT & SECURITIES ACT
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our ﬁnancial report for the period ended 31 March 2023 that;
We have reviewed the report and to the best of our knowledge,the report does not contain;
Any untrue statement of a material fact,or
Omit to state a material fact which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
To the best of our knowledge, the ﬁnancial statements and other ﬁnancial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the ﬁnancial condition and results of operations of the Company as of, and the periods presented in the report.
We;
Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
(ii) Have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of the date with 90 days prior to the reports;
Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as that date;
We have disclosed to the audit committee;
All signiﬁcant deﬁciencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report ﬁnancial data and have identiﬁed for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls,and
Any fraud whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have signiﬁcant role in the company's internal controls;
We have identiﬁed in the report whether or not there was signiﬁcant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could signiﬁcantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to signiﬁcant deﬁciencies and material weakness.
Dr.Sirajo Salisu
Managing Director/CEO
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/641972
FRC/2013/ICAN/000000104528
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.