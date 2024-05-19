1
INTRODUCTION
The financial statements of Jaiz Bank Plc comply with Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding financial statements and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, including financial statements adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board.
For ease of understanding, certain disclosures and certain prior year numbers have been presented to match current year numbers. Due to rounding, numbers shown in this document may not accurately reflect totals shown and percentages may not accurately reflect absolute numbers.
CORPORATE INFORMATION
This is the list of Directors who served in the entity during the year and up to the date of this report.
Alh Mohammed Mustapha Bintube
Chairman
Muhammad Hadi Abdul Mutallab
Non- Executive Director (NED)
Alh. Mukhtar Sani Danladi Hanga
Non- Executive Director (NED)
Alh. (Dr.) Musbahu M. Bashir
Non- Executive Director (NED)
Alh. (Dr.) Muhammadu Indimi
Non- Executive Director (NED)
Mr. Seedy Mohammad Njie
Non- Executive Director (NED)
Ibrahim Muhammadu Indimi
Non- Executive Director (NED)
Mrs. Aisha Waziri Umar
Independent NED
Dr. Abdulateef Bello
Independent NED
Haruna Musa
Managing Director
Mr. AbdulFattah Olanrewaju Amoo
Executive Director Business Development South
Alhassan Abdulkarim
Executive Director Business Development North
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Shehu Mohammed
FRC/2017/NBA/00000016416
HEAD OFFICE
Jaiz Bank House,
Plot 1073 J.S Tarka Street, Garki
Area 3
FCT Abuja,
Nigeria
Tel +234 9 460 (JAIZ) 5249
E-mail: info@jaizbank.ng
https://www.jaizbankplc.com
facebook.com/jaizbankplc
twitter.com/ jaizbankplc
instagram.com/ jaizbankplc
REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE:
Africa Prudential Plc.
(Formerly UBA Registrars Plc.)
220B Ikorodu Road, Lagos.
https://africaprudential.com
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR
Deloitte & Touche
Civic Towers,
Plot GA1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Road,
Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
https://www.deloitte.com/ng
Investor Relations
Jaiz Bank Plc has a dedicated investors portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://jaizbankplc.com/investor-relations/annual-report-and-accounts/
For further information please contact: Jaiz Bank Plc.
Investor Relations Team; investorrelations@jaizbankplc.com
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT & SECURITIES ACT
We the undersigned hereby certifies the following with regards to our financial report for the period ended 31st March 2024 that;
- We have reviewed the report and to the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain;
- Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
- Omit to state a material fact which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
- To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the company as of, and the periods presented in the report.
- We;
- Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
- Have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of the date with 90 days prior to the reports;
- Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as that date;
- We have disclosed to the audit committee;
- All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
- Any fraud whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;
- We have identified in the report whether there was significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date or our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weakness.
Alhassan Abdulkarim
Haruna Musa
Executive Director, Business Development
Managing Director/CEO
FRC/2024/PRO/DIR/003/690956
FRC/2017/CIBN/00000016515
JAIZ BANK PLC
Unaudited Financial Statements
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS At 31 March 2024
Notes
2024
2023
Assets
N'000
N'000
Cash and balances with Central Bank of Nigeria
3
160,959,325
173,369,051
Due from banks and other financial institutions
4
70,212,232
31,048,883
Investment in sukuk
5(I)
168,838,777
152,204,830
Interbank Murabaha
5(II)
44,075,773
5,010,788
Financing Assets(net)
6
174,731,759
172,634,716
Inventory Financing(net)
7
28,266,939
27,479,555
Other assets
11
8,946,630
3,293,998
Property and Equipment (net)
8
11,692,587
11,987,164
Leasehold improvement (net)
9
58,150
59,139
Intangible assets (net)
10
759,407
599,963
Deferred tax asset
12b
2,442,970
2,442,970
Total assets
670,984,551
580,131,058
Liabilities
261,480,610
224,463,962
Customer current deposits
13a
Customers' unrestricted investment accounts
13b
256,901,785
242,107,237
Other Funding
14
39,219,648
41,432,500
Other liabilities
15
73,462,269
32,207,121
Tax payable
12a
605,315
605,315
Total liabilities
631,669,627
540,816,135
Owners' equity
17,270,586
17,270,586
Share capital
16
Share premium
17
1,348,447
1,348,447
Retained earnings
18
5,408,868
5,408,868
Risk regulatory reserve
19
5,007,534
5,007,534
Statutory reserve
20
8,712,007
8,712,007
Other reserves
21
1,567,481
1,567,481
Total equity
39,314,923
39,314,923
Total equity and liabilities
670,984,551
580,131,058
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on 23rd April, 2024
Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha Bintube (Chairman)
FRC/2018/PRO/00000018479
Haruna Musa (Managing Director/CEO)
FRC/2017/CIBN/00000016515
Oseni K. Bello (Ag. Chief Financial Officer)
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002476
JAIZ BANK PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024
Gross Earnings
Notes
Income:
Income from financing contracts
22
Income from investment activities
23
Gross income from financing & Investment transactions
Impairment (charges)/Write back
32
Net Income after provisions
Return to equity investment accountholder
25(a)
Bank's share as equity investor/ mudarib
Fees and commission
26
Other Income
Other operating income
27
Unrealised exchange loss
28
Total Income
Expenses:
Staff costs
29
Depreciation
30a
Operating expenses
31(i)
Total expenses
Profit before tax
Income tax credit/(expense)
12a
Profit for the period
Other Comprehensive income
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Other Comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the period
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted Earnings per share (kobo)
Unaudited Financial Statements
March
March
Dec
2024
2023
2023
N'000
N'000
N'000
16,508,278
9,878,558
47,237,207
7,468,928
6,381,722
28,717,430
8,047,725
3,052,951
15,798,000
15,516,653
9,434,673
44,515,430
910,350
(962,876)
(4,320,033)
16,427,003
8,471,797
40,195,397
(4,938,841)
(2,396,479)
(11,100,025)
11,488,162
6,075,318
29,095,372
1,065,508
438,801
2,335,047
12,553,670
6,514,119
31,430,419
-
22,000
327,737
(73,882)
(16,917)
58,992
12,479,788
6,519,202
31,817,149
2,780,348
2,143,876
9,258,140
459,402
406,839
1,871,593
3,239,902
2,379,606
9,633,821
6,479,652
4,930,321
20,763,554
6,000,136
1,588,882
11,053,595
(156,004)
(127,111)
183,592
5,844,133
1,461,771
11,237,187
5,844,133 1,461,771 11,237,187
16.92 kobo
4.61 kobo
32.53 kobo
JAIZBANKPLC
STATEMENTOFCHANGESINEQUITY
FORTHEPERIODENDED31MARCH,2024
31DECEMBER2023
Retained
RiskRegulatory
CBN(AGSMEIS)
Other
Comprehensive
Balance at 1 January 2023
ShareCapital
SharePremium
Earnings
Reserve
Reserve
income
StatutoryReserve Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
17,270,586
1,348,447
2,284,960
2,554,328
893,309
112,313
5,340,851
29,804,795
Profit for the period
-
-
11,237,187
-
-
-
-
11,237,187
Transfer to risk regulatory reserve
(2,453,206)
2,453,206
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer to statutory reserve
(3,371,156)
-
-
-
3,371,156
Transfer to AGSMEIS
-
-
(561,859)
-
561,859
-
-
-
Dividend Paid
17,270,586
1,348,447
(1,727,059)
5,007,534
1,455,169
112,313
8,712,007
(1,727,059)
BalanceasAt31December2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
31MARCH2024
Other
Retained
RiskRegulatory
CBN(AGSMEIS)
Comprehensive
ShareCapital
SharePremium
Earnings
Reserve
Reserve
income
StatutoryReserve Total
Profit for the period
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation difference
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BalanceasAtendofperiod
17,270,586
1,348,447
5,408,871
5,007,534
1,455,169
112,313
8,712,007
39,314,923
StatutoryReserve
Nigerian banking regulations require Banks to make an annual appropriation to a statutory reserve. As stipulated by section 15(1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act of 2020, an appropriation of 30% of profit after tax is made if the statutory reserve is less than the paid up share capital and 15% of profit after tax if the statutory reserve is greater than the paid up capital.
NonDistributableRegulatoryReserve
This is a reserve created by comparing impairment of risk assets under IFRS and provisions for risk assets using CBN Prudential Guidelines. Where the impairment amount under IFRS is lower than the provisions amount under Prudential Guidelines, the IFRS impairment figure is used in the accounts. However, the difference between the IFRS impairment and Prudential guidelines provisioning is charged to the retained earnings and transferred to a non distributable reserve.
JAIZBANKPLC
UnauditedFinancialStatements
STATEMENTOFCASHFLOWS
FORTHEPERIODENDED31MARCH,2024
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
Cashflowsfromoperatingactivities
Profit for the period
6,000,136
11,237,187
311,710
1,259,107
Adjustmentsfornon-cashitems:
Depreciation
Amortisation of intangible assets
25,585
106,842
Amortisation of leasehold
4,978
23,348
Amortisation of right of use assets
117,129
482,297
Impairment on financing assets
-613,889
4,320,033
Impairment on other Assets
83,250
-183,592
Income tax expense
-156,004
Netcashflowsbeforechangesinworkingcapital
5,772,895
17,245,221
Workingcapitalmovement:
-1,561,792
-38,235,443
Financing Assets(net)
Interbank Murabaha
-39,064,986
-5,010,788
Investment in trading assets
-708,745
7,659,639
Other assets
-5,853,011
-7,429,386
Customers' current account
37,016,648
83,490,190
Customers investment accounts
14,794,549
91,464,570
Other financing
-2,212,852
8,648,403
Other liabilities
35,255,012
6,743,535
Tax paid
156,004
-305,258
Netcashprovidedby(usedin)operatingactivities
43,593,721
126,035,242
Investingactivities
-16,633,948
-70,805,246
Investment in Sukuk
Purchase of property, plant & equipment
-188,944
-4,443,096
Proceed from disposal of property, plant & equipment
171,810
158,806
Improvement on leasehold properties
990
-36,609
Purchase of intangible assets
-
-190,007
-82,131
Netcashprovidedby/(usedin)Investingactivities
16,840,097
-75,208,275
Financingactivities
0
-1,727,063
Dividends paid to owners
Netcashprovidedby/(usedin)financingactivities
0
-1,727,063
Increase/(decrease) In cash and cash equivalents
26,753,624
87,335,347
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
204,417,934
117,082,588
CashandcashequivalentsAt31March
231,171,558
204,417,934
9
