INTRODUCTION

The financial statements of Jaiz Bank Plc comply with Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding financial statements and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, including financial statements adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board.

For ease of understanding, certain disclosures and certain prior year numbers have been presented to match current year numbers. Due to rounding, numbers shown in this document may not accurately reflect totals shown and percentages may not accurately reflect absolute numbers.