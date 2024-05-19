1

INTRODUCTION

The financial statements of Jaiz Bank Plc comply with Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding financial statements and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, including financial statements adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board.

For ease of understanding, certain disclosures and certain prior year numbers have been presented to match current year numbers. Due to rounding, numbers shown in this document may not accurately reflect totals shown and percentages may not accurately reflect absolute numbers.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

This is the list of Directors who served in the entity during the year and up to the date of this report.

Alh Mohammed Mustapha Bintube

Chairman

Muhammad Hadi Abdul Mutallab

Non- Executive Director (NED)

Alh. Mukhtar Sani Danladi Hanga

Non- Executive Director (NED)

Alh. (Dr.) Musbahu M. Bashir

Non- Executive Director (NED)

Alh. (Dr.) Muhammadu Indimi

Non- Executive Director (NED)

Mr. Seedy Mohammad Njie

Non- Executive Director (NED)

Ibrahim Muhammadu Indimi

Non- Executive Director (NED)

Mrs. Aisha Waziri Umar

Independent NED

Dr. Abdulateef Bello

Independent NED

Haruna Musa

Managing Director

Mr. AbdulFattah Olanrewaju Amoo

Executive Director Business Development South

Alhassan Abdulkarim

Executive Director Business Development North

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Shehu Mohammed

FRC/2017/NBA/00000016416

HEAD OFFICE

Jaiz Bank House,

Plot 1073 J.S Tarka Street, Garki

Area 3

FCT Abuja,

Nigeria

Tel +234 9 460 (JAIZ) 5249

E-mail: info@jaizbank.ng

https://www.jaizbankplc.com

facebook.com/jaizbankplc

twitter.com/ jaizbankplc

instagram.com/ jaizbankplc

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE:

Africa Prudential Plc.

(Formerly UBA Registrars Plc.)

220B Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

https://africaprudential.com

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

Deloitte & Touche

Civic Towers,

Plot GA1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Road,

Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

https://www.deloitte.com/ng

Investor Relations

Jaiz Bank Plc has a dedicated investors portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://jaizbankplc.com/investor-relations/annual-report-and-accounts/

For further information please contact: Jaiz Bank Plc.

Investor Relations Team; investorrelations@jaizbankplc.com

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT & SECURITIES ACT

We the undersigned hereby certifies the following with regards to our financial report for the period ended 31st March 2024 that;

  1. We have reviewed the report and to the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain;
    1. Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    2. Omit to state a material fact which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
  3. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the company as of, and the periods presented in the report.
  4. We;
    1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
    2. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of the date with 90 days prior to the reports;
    3. Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as that date;
  6. We have disclosed to the audit committee;
    1. All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
    2. Any fraud whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;
  8. We have identified in the report whether there was significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date or our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weakness.

Alhassan Abdulkarim

Haruna Musa

Executive Director, Business Development

Managing Director/CEO

FRC/2024/PRO/DIR/003/690956

FRC/2017/CIBN/00000016515

JAIZ BANK PLC

Unaudited Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS At 31 March 2024

Notes

2024

2023

Assets

N'000

N'000

Cash and balances with Central Bank of Nigeria

3

160,959,325

173,369,051

Due from banks and other financial institutions

4

70,212,232

31,048,883

Investment in sukuk

5(I)

168,838,777

152,204,830

Interbank Murabaha

5(II)

44,075,773

5,010,788

Financing Assets(net)

6

174,731,759

172,634,716

Inventory Financing(net)

7

28,266,939

27,479,555

Other assets

11

8,946,630

3,293,998

Property and Equipment (net)

8

11,692,587

11,987,164

Leasehold improvement (net)

9

58,150

59,139

Intangible assets (net)

10

759,407

599,963

Deferred tax asset

12b

2,442,970

2,442,970

Total assets

670,984,551

580,131,058

Liabilities

261,480,610

224,463,962

Customer current deposits

13a

Customers' unrestricted investment accounts

13b

256,901,785

242,107,237

Other Funding

14

39,219,648

41,432,500

Other liabilities

15

73,462,269

32,207,121

Tax payable

12a

605,315

605,315

Total liabilities

631,669,627

540,816,135

Owners' equity

17,270,586

17,270,586

Share capital

16

Share premium

17

1,348,447

1,348,447

Retained earnings

18

5,408,868

5,408,868

Risk regulatory reserve

19

5,007,534

5,007,534

Statutory reserve

20

8,712,007

8,712,007

Other reserves

21

1,567,481

1,567,481

Total equity

39,314,923

39,314,923

Total equity and liabilities

670,984,551

580,131,058

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on 23rd April, 2024

Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha Bintube (Chairman)

FRC/2018/PRO/00000018479

Haruna Musa (Managing Director/CEO)

FRC/2017/CIBN/00000016515

Oseni K. Bello (Ag. Chief Financial Officer)

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002476

JAIZ BANK PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024

Gross Earnings

Notes

Income:

Income from financing contracts

22

Income from investment activities

23

Gross income from financing & Investment transactions

Impairment (charges)/Write back

32

Net Income after provisions

Return to equity investment accountholder

25(a)

Bank's share as equity investor/ mudarib

Fees and commission

26

Other Income

Other operating income

27

Unrealised exchange loss

28

Total Income

Expenses:

Staff costs

29

Depreciation

30a

Operating expenses

31(i)

Total expenses

Profit before tax

Income tax credit/(expense)

12a

Profit for the period

Other Comprehensive income

Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Other Comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the period

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted Earnings per share (kobo)

Unaudited Financial Statements

March

March

Dec

2024

2023

2023

N'000

N'000

N'000

16,508,278

9,878,558

47,237,207

7,468,928

6,381,722

28,717,430

8,047,725

3,052,951

15,798,000

15,516,653

9,434,673

44,515,430

910,350

(962,876)

(4,320,033)

16,427,003

8,471,797

40,195,397

(4,938,841)

(2,396,479)

(11,100,025)

11,488,162

6,075,318

29,095,372

1,065,508

438,801

2,335,047

12,553,670

6,514,119

31,430,419

-

22,000

327,737

(73,882)

(16,917)

58,992

12,479,788

6,519,202

31,817,149

2,780,348

2,143,876

9,258,140

459,402

406,839

1,871,593

3,239,902

2,379,606

9,633,821

6,479,652

4,930,321

20,763,554

6,000,136

1,588,882

11,053,595

(156,004)

(127,111)

183,592

5,844,133

1,461,771

11,237,187

5,844,133 1,461,771 11,237,187

16.92 kobo

4.61 kobo

32.53 kobo

JAIZBANKPLC

STATEMENTOFCHANGESINEQUITY

FORTHEPERIODENDED31MARCH,2024

31DECEMBER2023

Retained

RiskRegulatory

CBN(AGSMEIS)

Other

Comprehensive

Balance at 1 January 2023

ShareCapital

SharePremium

Earnings

Reserve

Reserve

income

StatutoryReserve Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

17,270,586

1,348,447

2,284,960

2,554,328

893,309

112,313

5,340,851

29,804,795

Profit for the period

-

-

11,237,187

-

-

-

-

11,237,187

Transfer to risk regulatory reserve

(2,453,206)

2,453,206

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to statutory reserve

(3,371,156)

-

-

-

3,371,156

Transfer to AGSMEIS

-

-

(561,859)

-

561,859

-

-

-

Dividend Paid

17,270,586

1,348,447

(1,727,059)

5,007,534

1,455,169

112,313

8,712,007

(1,727,059)

BalanceasAt31December2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

31MARCH2024

Other

Retained

RiskRegulatory

CBN(AGSMEIS)

Comprehensive

ShareCapital

SharePremium

Earnings

Reserve

Reserve

income

StatutoryReserve Total

Profit for the period

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation difference

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

BalanceasAtendofperiod

17,270,586

1,348,447

5,408,871

5,007,534

1,455,169

112,313

8,712,007

39,314,923

StatutoryReserve

Nigerian banking regulations require Banks to make an annual appropriation to a statutory reserve. As stipulated by section 15(1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act of 2020, an appropriation of 30% of profit after tax is made if the statutory reserve is less than the paid up share capital and 15% of profit after tax if the statutory reserve is greater than the paid up capital.

NonDistributableRegulatoryReserve

This is a reserve created by comparing impairment of risk assets under IFRS and provisions for risk assets using CBN Prudential Guidelines. Where the impairment amount under IFRS is lower than the provisions amount under Prudential Guidelines, the IFRS impairment figure is used in the accounts. However, the difference between the IFRS impairment and Prudential guidelines provisioning is charged to the retained earnings and transferred to a non distributable reserve.

JAIZBANKPLC

UnauditedFinancialStatements

STATEMENTOFCASHFLOWS

FORTHEPERIODENDED31MARCH,2024

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

Cashflowsfromoperatingactivities

Profit for the period

6,000,136

11,237,187

311,710

1,259,107

Adjustmentsfornon-cashitems:

Depreciation

Amortisation of intangible assets

25,585

106,842

Amortisation of leasehold

4,978

23,348

Amortisation of right of use assets

117,129

482,297

Impairment on financing assets

-613,889

4,320,033

Impairment on other Assets

83,250

-183,592

Income tax expense

-156,004

Netcashflowsbeforechangesinworkingcapital

5,772,895

17,245,221

Workingcapitalmovement:

-1,561,792

-38,235,443

Financing Assets(net)

Interbank Murabaha

-39,064,986

-5,010,788

Investment in trading assets

-708,745

7,659,639

Other assets

-5,853,011

-7,429,386

Customers' current account

37,016,648

83,490,190

Customers investment accounts

14,794,549

91,464,570

Other financing

-2,212,852

8,648,403

Other liabilities

35,255,012

6,743,535

Tax paid

156,004

-305,258

Netcashprovidedby(usedin)operatingactivities

43,593,721

126,035,242

Investingactivities

-16,633,948

-70,805,246

Investment in Sukuk

Purchase of property, plant & equipment

-188,944

-4,443,096

Proceed from disposal of property, plant & equipment

171,810

158,806

Improvement on leasehold properties

990

-36,609

Purchase of intangible assets

-

-190,007

-82,131

Netcashprovidedby/(usedin)Investingactivities

16,840,097

-75,208,275

Financingactivities

0

-1,727,063

Dividends paid to owners

Netcashprovidedby/(usedin)financingactivities

0

-1,727,063

Increase/(decrease) In cash and cash equivalents

26,753,624

87,335,347

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

204,417,934

117,082,588

CashandcashequivalentsAt31March

231,171,558

204,417,934

