Q2
2023
UNAUDITED
ACCOUNT
CONTENTS
Introduction
2
Directors, Oﬃcers & Professional Advisers
3
Certiﬁcation Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment & Securities Act No. 29 of 2007
4
Statement of Financial Position
6
Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
7
Statement of Changes in Equity
8
Statement of Cash ﬂows
9
Notes to Financial Statements
10
1
INTR ODUCTION
aiz Banks unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June, 2023 comply with the applicable legal requirements Jof the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim Financial Statements. These ﬁnancial statements contain extract of the unaudited ﬁnancial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of
Nigeria.
2
DIRECTORS, OFFICERS
& PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS
Directors
Alh. Mohammed Mustapha Bintube
-
Chairman
Alh. Musbahu Muhammed Bashir
-
Non-Executive Director
Alh. (Dr.) Aminu Alhassan Dantata, CON
-
Non-Executive Director
Alh. Mukhtar Danladi Hanga
-
Non-Executive Director
H.R.H. Engr. Bello Muhammad Sani, OON
-
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Mohammed Seedy Njie
-
Non-Executive Director
Alh. (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, F.IoD, FCS, FCIP
-
Non-Executive Director
Alh. (Dr.) Muhammadu Indimi, OFR
Non-Executive Director
Hadi Muhammad Abdul Mutallab
-
Non-Executive Director
Alh. Mamun Ibrahim Maude
-
Non-Executive Director
Mrs.Aisha Waziri Umar
-
Independent Director
Dr.Abdullateef Bello
-
Independent Director
Dr. Sirajo Salisu
-
Managing Director
Mr.AbdulFattah Olanrewaju Amoo, FCA
-
Executive Director Business Development , South
Mallam Ahmed Alhaji Hassan
-
Executive Director, Services/CFO
Alhassan Abdulkarim
-
Executive Director, Business Development, North
Company Secretary
Registered Ofﬁce:
Mohammed Shehu
Jaiz Bank PLC
FRC/2017/NBA/00000016416
Jaiz House
Plot 1073 J.S Tarka Street,
Plot 1073 J. S Tarka Street
Garki Area 3, Abuja.
Garki Area 3, Abuja.
Registrar and Transfer Ofﬁce:
Independent Auditor
Africa Prudential Plc.
Delloite & Touché
(Formerly UBA Registrars Plc.)
Civic Towers
220B Ikorodu Road, Lagos.
Plot GA1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
Tax Advisors
Lagos
Oladele Konsulting
(Chartered Tax Practitioner & Management Consultants)
Suite C11 Othini Plaza, Plot 1528, Nouakchott Street
Wuse Zone 1, Abuja.
3
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF
INVESTMENT & SECURITIES ACT
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our ﬁnancial report for the period ended 30 June, 2023 that;
- We have reviewed the report and to the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain;
- Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
- Omit to state a material fact which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
- To the best of our knowledge, the ﬁnancial statements and other ﬁnancial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the ﬁnancial condition and results of operations of the Company as of, and the periods presented in the report.
- We;
- Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
(ii) Have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of the date with 90 days prior to the reports;
- Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as that date;
- We have disclosed to the audit committee;
- All signiﬁcant deﬁciencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report ﬁnancial data and have identiﬁed for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
- Any fraud whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have signiﬁcant role in the company's internal controls;
- We have identiﬁed in the report whether or not there was signiﬁcant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could signiﬁcantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to signiﬁcant deﬁciencies and material weakness.
Dr. Sirajo Salisu
Ahmed A. Hassan, FCA
Managing Director/CEO
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/641972
FRC/2013/ICAN/000000104528
4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Jaiz Bank plc published this content on 30 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2023 17:46:08 UTC.