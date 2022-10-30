JAIZ BANK : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
10/30/2022 | 10:59am EDT
2022
U N A U D I T E D
ACCOUNT
Q3
CONTENTS
Introduction
2
Directors, Oﬃcers & Professional Advisers
3
Certiﬁcation Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment & Securities Act No. 29 of 2007
4
Statement of Comprehensive Income
6
Statement of Financial Position
7
Statement of Changes in Equity
8
Statement of Cash ﬂows
9
Notes to Financial Statements
10
1
INTRODUCTION
aiz Banks unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022 comply with the applicable legal JRequirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim Financial Statements. These ﬁnancial statements contain extract of the unaudited ﬁnancial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of