Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Jaiz Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAIZBANK   NGJAIZBANK05

JAIZ BANK PLC

(JAIZBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
0.9500 NGN   +4.40%
09/19JAIZ BANK PLC : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
08/16JAIZ BANK PLC : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
08/09Jaiz Bank Increases Half-Year Profit By Over 27 Percent.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAIZ BANK : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/30/2022 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

U N A U D I T E D

ACCOUNT

Q3

www.jaizbankplc.com

CONTENTS

Introduction

2

Directors, Oﬃcers & Professional Advisers

3

Certiﬁcation Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment & Securities Act No. 29 of 2007

4

Statement of Comprehensive Income

6

Statement of Financial Position

7

Statement of Changes in Equity

8

Statement of Cash ﬂows

9

Notes to Financial Statements

10

1

INTRODUCTION

aiz Banks unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022 comply with the applicable legal JRequirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim Financial Statements. These ﬁnancial statements contain extract of the unaudited ﬁnancial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of

Nigeria.

2

DIRECTORS, OFFICERS

& PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS

Directors

Alh. (Dr.) Umar Abdul Mutallab, FCA, CON

-

Chairman

Alh. (Dr.) Aminu Alhassan Dantata, CON

-

Non-Executive Director

Alh. Musbahu Muhammed Bashir

-

Non-Executive Director

Alh. Mukhtar Danladi Hanga

-

Non-Executive Director

H.R.H. Engr. Bello Muhammad Sani, OON

-

Non-Executive Director

Mall. Falalu Bello, FCIB, OFR

-

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Mohammed Seedy Njie

-

Non-Executive Director

Alh. (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, F.IoD, FCS, FCIP

-

Non-Executive Director

Alh. (Dr.) Muhammadu Indimi, OFR

-Non-Executive Director

Alh. Mamun Ibrahim Maude

-

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Aisha Waziri Umar

-

Independent Director

Dr. Abdullateef Bello

-

Independent Director

Dr. Sirajo Salisu Ph.D

-

Managing Director

Mr. AbdulFattah Olanrewaju Amoo, FCA

-

Executive Director, Business Development, South

Ahmed Alhaji Hassan

-

Executive Director Services/CFO

Company Secretary

Registered Ofﬁce:

Mr. Shehu Mohammed

Jaiz Bank Plc.

FRC/2017/NBA/00000016416

Kano House

No 73 Ralph Shodeinde Street,

No 73 Ralph Shodeinde Street,

Central Business District, Abuja.

Central Business District, Abuja.

Registrar and Transfer Ofﬁce:

Independent Auditor

Africa Prudential Plc.

Deloitte & Touche

(Formerly UBA Registrars Plc.)

Civic Towers,

220B Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Plot GA1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Road,

Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tax Advisors

Oladele Konsulting

(Chartered Tax Practitioner & Management Consultants)

Suite C11 Othini Plaza, Plot 1528, Nouakchott Street

Wuse Zone 1, Abuja.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jaiz Bank plc published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 14:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAIZ BANK PLC
09/19JAIZ BANK PLC : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
08/16JAIZ BANK PLC : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
08/09Jaiz Bank Increases Half-Year Profit By Over 27 Percent.
AQ
07/29Jaiz Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June..
CI
07/29Jaiz Bank : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/29JAIZ BANK PLC : Half-year report
CO
07/18Jaiz Bank : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
07/18JAIZ BANK PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
06/06JAIZ BANK PLC : Dividends
CO
04/29Jaiz Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 182 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net income 2021 4 299 M 9,82 M 9,82 M
Net cash 2021 4 250 M 9,70 M 9,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,06x
Yield 2021 7,14%
Capitalization 32 814 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 3,89%
Chart JAIZ BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Jaiz Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hassan Usman CEO, Managing Director & Director
Ahmed Alhaji Hassan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Umaru Abdul Mutallab Chairman
Rukayat O. Dahiru Chief Compliance Officer
Aisha Waziri Umar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAIZ BANK PLC69.64%75
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.31%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015