  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Jaiz Bank Plc
  News
  Summary
    JAIZBANK   NGJAIZBANK05

JAIZ BANK PLC

(JAIZBANK)
JAIZ BANK : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/30/2022 | 04:01pm EST
JAIZ BANK

Unaudited

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020

December 2020

December 2019

Notes

N'000

N'000

Assets

Cash and Balances with Central Bank of Nigeria

3

45,869,170

42,103,116

Due from Banks and Other Financial Institutions

4

14,839,178

11,438,274

Sukuk Investment

5

73,795,575

41,086,469

Murabaha Receivables

6

42,603,170

32,168,321

Investment in Bai Mu'ajjal

7

2,149,773

1,008,613

Investment in Istisna

8

3,643,374

1,080,389

Investment in Ijara Assets

9

24,660,465

21,283,416

Qard Hassan

10

6,200

79,430

Investment in Salam

10i

11,405

-

Investment Properties

10ii

1,603,513

1,603,513

Investment in Assets Held for Sale

11i

17,046,496

9,464,869

Property, Plant and Equipment

12

2,966,269

2,547,972

Leasehold Improvement

13

47,526

65,297

Intangible Assets

14

475,815

481,366

Other Assets

15

2,785,509

2,400,175

Deferred Taxation Asset

16b

462,186

462,186

Total Assets

232,965,622

167,273,406

Liabilities

Customer Current Deposits

(17a)

74,580,714

69,603,883

Other Financing

18a

15,405,243

11,963,766

Other Liabilities

18b

26,940,089

12,443,964

Tax payable

16a

496,019

120,251

Total liabilities

117,422,065

94,131,864

Equity of Investment Account Holders

Customers' Unrestricted Investment Accounts

(17b)

56,909,247

35,099,480

Mudaraba Term Deposit

(17b)

43,892,468

22,490,115

Total Equity of Investment Account Holders

100,801,715

57,589,595

Owners' Equity

Share Capital

19

14,732,125

14,732,125

Share Premium

20

627,365

627,365

Retained Earnings

21

(4,965,043)

(4,081,114)

Risk Regulatory reserve

22

2,714,152

2,714,153

Statutory Reserve

22i

1,237,662

1,237,660

Other Reserves

22ii

395,582

321,757

Total Equity

14,741,842

15,551,946

Total Equity and Liabilities

232,965,622

167,273,406

Guarantee And Other Contingent Assets & Liabilities

37

43,448,622

32,114,859

The accounting policies and the accompanying explanatory notes form part of these financial statements.

This financial statement were approved by the Board of Directors for issue on 29th January, 2021 and signed Dr. Umaru A. Mutallab, FCA, CON (Chairman)

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004391

Hassan Usman, FCA (Managing Director/CEO)

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003984

Abdufattah O. Amoo, FCA (Chief Finance Officer)

FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017779

JAIZ BANK

Unaudited

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020

3 Month Ended

YTD(12 MONTHS)

3 Month Ended

YTD(12 MONTHS)

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Income from Financing Contracts

23

2,649,042

10,757,796

2,323,858

7,461,682

Income from Investment Activities

24

2,253,175

8,003,175

1,823,823

6,055,941

Gross Income from financing transactions

4,902,217

18,760,971

4,147,680

13,517,623

Return on Equity of Investment Account Holders

25(i)

(879,633)

(3,753,489)

(920,295)

(2,907,985)

Bank's share as a Mudarib/Equity investor

25(ii)

4,022,584

15,007,482

3,227,385

10,609,638

Net impairment (charges)/Writeback for the period

32

(1,546,072)

(3,207,584)

(475,726)

(1,145,876)

Net Spread after Provision

2,476,512

11,799,898

2,751,659

9,463,762

Other Income

Fees and Commisssion

26

396,483

500,930

181,195

1,008,943

Other Operating Income

27

76,594

352,039

53,707

188,258

Total Income

2,949,589

12,652,867

2,986,561

10,660,962

Expenses:

Staff Costs

29

1,427,557

4,902,366

1,252,041

3,863,554

Depreciation and Amortisation

30

225,979

771,508

198,660

714,586

Operating Expenses

31(i)

635,861

4,192,691

900,607

3,972,805

Total Expenses

2,289,396

9,866,564

2,351,308

8,550,946

Profit Before Tax

660,192

2,786,302

635,253

2,110,017

Income Tax Expenses

16a

-

(278,630)

-

332,768

Profit for the period after Tax

660,192

2,507,672

635,253

2,442,784

Other Comprehensive Income

Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss

FC Revaluation

28

60,592

73,825

1,962

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

720,785

2,581,497

637,215

2,442,784

JAIZ BANK

STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020

DECEMBER 2020

Other Reserves

Foreign

Other

Currency

Share

Retained

Risk Regulatory

CBN (AGSMEIS)

Comprehensive

Statutory

Translation

Share Capital

Premium

Earnings

Reserve

Reserve

Income

Reserve

Reserve

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

14,732,125.00

627,365.00

- 4,081,114.14

2,714,152.80

209,444.21

112,312.67

1,237,661.85

-

15,551,947

Revaluation Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

73,825

73,825

Transfer to Risk Regulatory Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

Transfer to Statutory Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

Transfer to AGSMEIS

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

Dividend

-

-

(883,929)

-

-

-

-

-

(883,929)

As at 31 December 2020

14,732,125

627,365

(4,965,043)

2,714,153

209,444

112,313

1,237,662

73,825

14,741,843

DECEMBER 2019

Other Reserves

Foreign

Other

Currency

Share

Retained

Risk Regulatory

CBN (AGSMEIS)

Comprehensive

Statutory

Translation

Share Capital

Premium

Earnings

Reserve

Reserve

Income

Reserve

Reserve

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Opening balance

14,732,125

627,365

(4,574,108)

1,619,336

87,304.97

112,312.67

504,826

13,109,162

Transfer to risk regulatory reserve

-

-

-

1,094,817

1,094,817

-

-

-

-

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

-

-

732,835

-

-

-

732,835

-

Transfer to AGSMEIS

-

-

(122,139)

-

122,139.25

-

-

-

Profit for the year

-

-

2,442,785

-

-

-

-

2,442,785

As at 31 December 2019

14,732,125

627,365

(4,081,114)

2,714,153

209,444

112,313

1,237,662

15,551,947

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jaiz Bank plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 21:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 12 797 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net income 2020 2 903 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
Net cash 2020 22 535 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,70x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 24 179 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,24x
Nbr of Employees 609
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Hassan Usman CEO, Managing Director & Director
Ahmed Alhaji Hassan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Umaru Abdul Mutallab Chairman
Tajudeen Adepemi Adebiyi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nafiu Baba-Ahmed Independent Non-Executive Director
