JAIZ BANK : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
JAIZ BANK
Unaudited
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020
December 2020
December 2019
Notes
N'000
N'000
Assets
Cash and Balances with Central Bank of Nigeria
3
45,869,170
42,103,116
Due from Banks and Other Financial Institutions
4
14,839,178
11,438,274
Sukuk Investment
5
73,795,575
41,086,469
Murabaha Receivables
6
42,603,170
32,168,321
Investment in Bai Mu'ajjal
7
2,149,773
1,008,613
Investment in Istisna
8
3,643,374
1,080,389
Investment in Ijara Assets
9
24,660,465
21,283,416
Qard Hassan
10
6,200
79,430
Investment in Salam
10i
11,405
-
Investment Properties
10ii
1,603,513
1,603,513
Investment in Assets Held for Sale
11i
17,046,496
9,464,869
Property, Plant and Equipment
12
2,966,269
2,547,972
Leasehold Improvement
13
47,526
65,297
Intangible Assets
14
475,815
481,366
Other Assets
15
2,785,509
2,400,175
Deferred Taxation Asset
16b
462,186
462,186
Total Assets
232,965,622
167,273,406
Liabilities
Customer Current Deposits
(17a)
74,580,714
69,603,883
Other Financing
18a
15,405,243
11,963,766
Other Liabilities
18b
26,940,089
12,443,964
Tax payable
16a
496,019
120,251
Total liabilities
117,422,065
94,131,864
Equity of Investment Account Holders
Customers' Unrestricted Investment Accounts
(17b)
56,909,247
35,099,480
Mudaraba Term Deposit
(17b)
43,892,468
22,490,115
Total Equity of Investment Account Holders
100,801,715
57,589,595
Owners' Equity
Share Capital
19
14,732,125
14,732,125
Share Premium
20
627,365
627,365
Retained Earnings
21
(4,965,043)
(4,081,114)
Risk Regulatory reserve
22
2,714,152
2,714,153
Statutory Reserve
22i
1,237,662
1,237,660
Other Reserves
22ii
395,582
321,757
Total Equity
14,741,842
15,551,946
Total Equity and Liabilities
232,965,622
167,273,406
Guarantee And Other Contingent Assets & Liabilities
37
43,448,622
32,114,859
The accounting policies and the accompanying explanatory notes form part of these financial statements.
This financial statement were approved by the Board of Directors for issue on 29th January, 2021 and signed Dr. Umaru A. Mutallab, FCA, CON (Chairman)
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004391
Hassan Usman, FCA (Managing Director/CEO)
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003984
Abdufattah O. Amoo, FCA (Chief Finance Officer)
FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017779
JAIZ BANK
Unaudited
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020
3 Month Ended
YTD(12 MONTHS)
3 Month Ended
YTD(12 MONTHS)
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Income from Financing Contracts
23
2,649,042
10,757,796
2,323,858
7,461,682
Income from Investment Activities
24
2,253,175
8,003,175
1,823,823
6,055,941
Gross Income from financing transactions
4,902,217
18,760,971
4,147,680
13,517,623
Return on Equity of Investment Account Holders
25(i)
(879,633)
(3,753,489)
(920,295)
(2,907,985)
Bank's share as a Mudarib/Equity investor
25(ii)
4,022,584
15,007,482
3,227,385
10,609,638
Net impairment (charges)/Writeback for the period
32
(1,546,072)
(3,207,584)
(475,726)
(1,145,876)
Net Spread after Provision
2,476,512
11,799,898
2,751,659
9,463,762
Other Income
Fees and Commisssion
26
396,483
500,930
181,195
1,008,943
Other Operating Income
27
76,594
352,039
53,707
188,258
Total Income
2,949,589
12,652,867
2,986,561
10,660,962
Expenses:
Staff Costs
29
1,427,557
4,902,366
1,252,041
3,863,554
Depreciation and Amortisation
30
225,979
771,508
198,660
714,586
Operating Expenses
31(i)
635,861
4,192,691
900,607
3,972,805
Total Expenses
2,289,396
9,866,564
2,351,308
8,550,946
Profit Before Tax
660,192
2,786,302
635,253
2,110,017
Income Tax Expenses
16a
-
(278,630)
-
332,768
Profit for the period after Tax
660,192
2,507,672
635,253
2,442,784
Other Comprehensive Income
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss
FC Revaluation
28
60,592
73,825
1,962
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
720,785
2,581,497
637,215
2,442,784
JAIZ BANK
STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020
DECEMBER 2020
Other Reserves
Foreign
Other
Currency
Share
Retained
Risk Regulatory
CBN (AGSMEIS)
Comprehensive
Statutory
Translation
Share Capital
Premium
Earnings
Reserve
Reserve
Income
Reserve
Reserve
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
14,732,125.00
627,365.00
- 4,081,114.14
2,714,152.80
209,444.21
112,312.67
1,237,661.85
-
15,551,947
Revaluation Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
73,825
73,825
Transfer to Risk Regulatory Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Transfer to Statutory Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Transfer to AGSMEIS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Dividend
-
-
(883,929)
-
-
-
-
-
(883,929)
As at 31 December 2020
14,732,125
627,365
(4,965,043)
2,714,153
209,444
112,313
1,237,662
73,825
14,741,843
DECEMBER 2019
Other Reserves
Foreign
Other
Currency
Share
Retained
Risk Regulatory
CBN (AGSMEIS)
Comprehensive
Statutory
Translation
Share Capital
Premium
Earnings
Reserve
Reserve
Income
Reserve
Reserve
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Opening balance
14,732,125
627,365
(4,574,108)
1,619,336
87,304.97
112,312.67
504,826
13,109,162
Transfer to risk regulatory reserve
-
-
-
1,094,817
1,094,817
-
-
-
-
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
732,835
-
-
-
732,835
|
-
|
Transfer to AGSMEIS
|
-
|
-
|
|
(122,139)
|
-
|
122,139.25
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Profit for the year
|
-
|
-
|
|
2,442,785
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
2,442,785
|
As at 31 December 2019
|
14,732,125
|
627,365
|
|
(4,081,114)
|
2,714,153
|
209,444
|
112,313
|
1,237,662
|
|
15,551,947
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Jaiz Bank plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 21:00:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about JAIZ BANK PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
12 797 M
30,8 M
30,8 M
|Net income 2020
|
2 903 M
6,99 M
6,99 M
|Net cash 2020
|
22 535 M
54,3 M
54,3 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|6,70x
|Yield 2020
|4,55%
|
|Capitalization
|
24 179 M
58,2 M
58,2 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,40x
|EV / Sales 2020
|-0,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|609
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution