JAIZ BANK : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

JAIZ BANK Unaudited STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020 December 2020 December 2019 Notes N'000 N'000 Assets Cash and Balances with Central Bank of Nigeria 3 45,869,170 42,103,116 Due from Banks and Other Financial Institutions 4 14,839,178 11,438,274 Sukuk Investment 5 73,795,575 41,086,469 Murabaha Receivables 6 42,603,170 32,168,321 Investment in Bai Mu'ajjal 7 2,149,773 1,008,613 Investment in Istisna 8 3,643,374 1,080,389 Investment in Ijara Assets 9 24,660,465 21,283,416 Qard Hassan 10 6,200 79,430 Investment in Salam 10i 11,405 - Investment Properties 10ii 1,603,513 1,603,513 Investment in Assets Held for Sale 11i 17,046,496 9,464,869 Property, Plant and Equipment 12 2,966,269 2,547,972 Leasehold Improvement 13 47,526 65,297 Intangible Assets 14 475,815 481,366 Other Assets 15 2,785,509 2,400,175 Deferred Taxation Asset 16b 462,186 462,186 Total Assets 232,965,622 167,273,406 Liabilities Customer Current Deposits (17a) 74,580,714 69,603,883 Other Financing 18a 15,405,243 11,963,766 Other Liabilities 18b 26,940,089 12,443,964 Tax payable 16a 496,019 120,251 Total liabilities 117,422,065 94,131,864 Equity of Investment Account Holders Customers' Unrestricted Investment Accounts (17b) 56,909,247 35,099,480 Mudaraba Term Deposit (17b) 43,892,468 22,490,115 Total Equity of Investment Account Holders 100,801,715 57,589,595 Owners' Equity Share Capital 19 14,732,125 14,732,125 Share Premium 20 627,365 627,365 Retained Earnings 21 (4,965,043) (4,081,114) Risk Regulatory reserve 22 2,714,152 2,714,153 Statutory Reserve 22i 1,237,662 1,237,660 Other Reserves 22ii 395,582 321,757 Total Equity 14,741,842 15,551,946 Total Equity and Liabilities 232,965,622 167,273,406 Guarantee And Other Contingent Assets & Liabilities 37 43,448,622 32,114,859

The accounting policies and the accompanying explanatory notes form part of these financial statements.

This financial statement were approved by the Board of Directors for issue on 29th January, 2021 and signed Dr. Umaru A. Mutallab, FCA, CON (Chairman)

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004391

Hassan Usman, FCA (Managing Director/CEO)

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003984

Abdufattah O. Amoo, FCA (Chief Finance Officer)

FRC/2018/ICAN/00000017779