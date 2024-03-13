March 13 (Reuters) - Jaiz Bank PLC:
* EXPECTS QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 5.46 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2 NGN
|+5.26%
|-9.91%
|+3.09%
|03:59pm
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.06%
|40.68M
|+12.39%
|547B
|+7.83%
|284B
|+5.76%
|241B
|+18.11%
|206B
|+7.38%
|163B
|+4.95%
|161B
|-7.11%
|142B
|+1.54%
|142B
|-14.56%
|134B