    JAKK   US47012E4035

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
Disguise Announces Squid Game Costume and Accessory Launch in North America and APAC in 2022

01/05/2022 | 09:09am EST
Disguise, Inc., the costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) today announced they are currently designing and developing costumes and masks based on Netflix’s hit series Squid Game for launch in Fall of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005381/en/

Squid Game costumes coming from Disguise (Graphic: Business Wire)

Squid Game costumes coming from Disguise (Graphic: Business Wire)

Disguise will design, market, manufacture and distribute a range of costumes and costume accessories featuring characters from the show. These styles will include a red Triangle Guard jumpsuit and teal “Player 456” Track Suit as well as a Squid Games Front Man mask and masks for Square and Triangle Supervisors.

Squid Game became a fast favorite on Netflix this year with over 142M views in just 4 weeks, becoming their most watched show to date. The Korean series centers on a contest for 456 financially ruined individuals to complete a series of children’s games in order to win the 45.6 billion prize. The easily recognizable contestant track suits, game supervisor jumpsuits, masks and The Front Man mask were seen all over the world this year at fan conventions and on Halloween as fans created their own DIY versions. Disguise is excited to bring an officially licensed version to mass markets for 2022.

Squid Game is a perfect addition to our vast array of costumes and offerings that cater to fans demanding a higher quality and a more detailed design that fully embodies the characters,” said Tara Hefter, EVP and GM of Disguise, Inc. “The show sets the stage for the perfect Halloween group dress up opportunity and we anticipate the sell in for this line to be incredible.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is not a newcomer to the costume and dress up category with 34 years of experience in the design and manufacturing industry with licensor relationships that span decades. Disguise is a world leader in development of inventive and cutting edge products with distribution across the world. With Disguise’s continued dedication to detail and quality, these new lines of Netflix costumes are sure to hit the mark with both customers and retailers alike.

All Squid Game costumes and accessories will be widely available at retailers in North America and APAC in store and online in 2022.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the costume and dress up industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories for the largest U.S. and international retailers, specialty and pop up stores. Based in San Diego, Disguise designs and manufactures millions of products each year for the hottest licensed brands in movies, television and video games for the U.S. and international markets. With new styles for every day dress up or occasions including Halloween, Book Day, Carnival and Purim, Disguise brings smiles and creates memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2022 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
