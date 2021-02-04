Log in
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
JAKKS Pacific : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

02/04/2021 | 05:01pm EST
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will announce fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021 after the close of the stock market. The Company will also hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT on February 18, 2021 via the Internet either here or at www.jakks.com/investors. Callers in the U.S. can also participate by dialing (833) 423-0496; international callers should dial (918) 922-2390. All callers should dial in approximately 20 minutes prior to start of the conference time (earlier than normal due to high volume) and provide required passcode “4134788”.

The replay of the teleconference will be available for seven days through February 25, 2021, beginning approximately two hours after the call. In the U.S. the playback can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056, and international callers can access the playback by calling (404) 537-3406, conference ID for both is 4134788. The replay can also be accessed for one year from the Investor section of the Company’s website here.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that the Recapitalization transaction or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2021
