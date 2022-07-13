Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAKK   US47012E4035

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:06 2022-07-13 pm EDT
14.29 USD   +4.12%
02:11pJAKKS Pacific Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
07/05JAKKS Pacific Files Shelf
MT
06/06INSIDER BUY : Jakks Pacific
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAKKS Pacific Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

07/13/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 27, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Creepy Crawlers®, Eyeclops®, Fly Wheel®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, WeeeDo™, Xtreme Power®, Disguise®, Maui®, Moose Mountain®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi®, a New Generation of Clean Beauty®. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
02:11pJAKKS Pacific Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
07/05JAKKS Pacific Files Shelf
MT
06/06INSIDER BUY : Jakks Pacific
MT
05/10JAKKS PACIFIC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/03BMO Capital Upgrades JAKKS Pacific to Outperform From Market Perform; Price Target is $..
MT
04/28JAKKS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28JAKKS PACIFIC : Q1 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
04/28JAKKS to Seek Acquisition Opportunities
CI
04/28TRANSCRIPT : JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28JAKKS Pacific's Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 677 M - -
Net income 2022 28,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,72 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Berman President, Co-CEO, COO, Secretary & Director
John L. Kimble Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Joseph McGrath Vice President-Marketing
Xiao Qiang Zhao Independent Director
Alexander Shoghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.35.04%132
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-30.96%19 086
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.10.83%16 047
HASBRO, INC.-20.26%11 317
MATTEL, INC.2.92%7 822
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.42%5 445