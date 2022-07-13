JAKKS Pacific Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 27, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Creepy Crawlers®, Eyeclops®, Fly Wheel®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, WeeeDo™, Xtreme Power®, Disguise®, Maui®, Moose Mountain®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi®, a New Generation of Clean Beauty®. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

