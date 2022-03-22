Log in
    JAKK   US47012E4035

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
JAKKS Pacific Announces Spring Line up at Retail for Trampolines and Other Outdoor Toys!

03/22/2022 | 09:13am EDT
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, today announced new additions to its line of outdoor toys with cool new updated graphics coming to retail stores and online this spring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005542/en/

Paw Patrol Fly Wheels by JAKKS Pacific (Photo: Business Wire)

Paw Patrol Fly Wheels by JAKKS Pacific (Photo: Business Wire)

A brand new trampoline has been added to the line up for $159.99 along with new additions of patio chairs, Fly Wheels™, pop-up tents, music mats and many other specialty items in prices ranging from $9.99 to $59.99. For these price points, there is something every family can add for outdoor fun.

“This spring JAKKS is launching fun outdoor products for your preschooler featuring their favorite brands,” said Nicholas Masi, VP of Marketing for JAKKS Pacific, “Our new trampoline is sure to provide hours of endless fun. All of our outdoor products feature colorful character graphics from your favorite brands, are easily stored and durable for both outdoor and indoor play.”

The new JAKKS trampoline is perfect for kids to have fun and get exercise! The safety enclosure featuring your favorite characters has a zippered opening for kids to enter. Kids will be entertained for hours with this trampoline that can be used both indoors and outdoors. With sturdy metal construction and a bungee system, this safe and fun trampoline is built to last and will be a popular addition to any home. This cool new trampoline is made for ages 3-6 and retails at $159.99.

JAKKS line of patio chairs includes colorful graphics featuring your favorite characters from PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues & You!, CoComelon and more! They are great for both indoor and outdoor use and fold easily for quick storage. The sturdy construction includes plastic arm rests and a safety lock mechanism to keep it from collapsing. These patio chairs will be available at retail for ages 3-7 at $9.99 each.

The Fold N Go™ chair comes in character graphics from PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, Blue’s Clues & You!, and CoComelon. The armrests are full canvas with a convenient netted built-in cup holder. This chair also includes a branded carry bag to easily take with you on the go. A safety lock feature and mechanism for easy folding make this the perfect chair for ages 3-7 for outdoor fun. It’s available at retail for $14.99.

The new line of JAKKS Fly Wheels is coming in hot to retail just in time for outdoor activities. The 10” Fly Wheels is made for ages 18M-36M and features an extra-wide front wheel with slick back tire tread. Exciting graphics in your favorite characters from shows like Paw Patrol will make this a hot seller for spring for $19.99.

The 10” Fly Wheels with sound effects is available for ages 18M-36M at $29.99. This cool ride comes in graphics of characters from PAW Patrol and more. It has a giant 10” front wheel designed for stability and control. The front and back wheels include tread for street gripping action. An easy push-button on the handlebars activates fun character sounds and songs.

The 15” Fly Wheels includes a “Grow with Me” 3 adjustable position seat. And extra wide “Mega Grip Tread” wheels ensure controlled cruising. The featured bright LED lights that flash as you ride and custom character graphics are sure to be a hit with kids aged 3-7. This exciting item retails for $59.99.

Twist, pop, & play with the new JAKKS game tent featuring colorful graphics from Blue’s Clues and You!, PAW Patrol and more for ages 3+. These tents all come with added game pieces specific to the brand, have a fun crawl-through design, and easily collapse for quick storage. No assembly is required to start playing. The game tent is coming to retail for $19.99.

JAKKS Role Play tent is the perfect play for make believe fun. These will all include added Role Play accessories to match your favorite characters. Colorful graphics featuring your Blue’s Clues & You!, and PAW Patrol characters make this a fun item for ages 3+. Pop open, imagine and play this spring at retail for $19.99.

The JAKKS Music Mat is coming to retail this spring for $19.99. Made for kids age 1-3, it has three fun built-in games: Piano Mode, Memory and Music exercises. Press the sound module to play fun sounds and start a game! Follow along to character narration from your favorite characters.

JAKKS Learn With Me Music Mat has three ways to play with interactive games of HopScotch, Memory and basic learning exercises. The mat features colorful characters from hits shows like Blue’s Clues & You! Made for ages 1-3 this toy is available at retail for $29.99.

The Pop-Up Sun Shade is perfect for the beach, park or backyard. This lightweight tent includes UPF 30+ protection and a carry bag for transporting anywhere. The shades feature bright and colorful graphics from hit shows like PAW Patrol. The shade is designed with sand anchors to keep the tent in place. Just pop open and start playing! Available for ages 3+ at $19.99.

The Roll N Go Wagon includes lights, sounds, and awesome character graphics from PAW Patrol and more. The usable handle transforms into a ramp that your mini-vehicle can race down! The wagon will be at retail for $24.99.

All JAKKS outdoor items are available this spring online and in stores.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-Do™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2022 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved


© Business Wire 2022
