Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAKK   US47012E4035

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
19.20 USD   -3.08%
09:02aJAKKS Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
10/11Snap Inc. and Disguise Launch Halloween AR Shopping Experience
BU
09/08JAKKS Pacific Celebrates Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood 10th Anniversary With Release of New Plush
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAKKS Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

10/14/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 27, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (Registration Link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Creepy Crawlers®, Eyeclops®, Fly Wheel®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, WeeeDo™, Xtreme Power®, Disguise®, Maui®, Moose Mountain®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi®, a New Generation of Clean Beauty®. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
09:02aJAKKS Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
10/11Snap Inc. and Disguise Launch Halloween AR Shopping Experience
BU
09/08JAKKS Pacific Celebrates Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood 10th Anniversary With Release of N..
BU
08/10JAKKS PACIFIC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/04Jakks Pacific Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material ..
AQ
07/28Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher During Thursday Session
MT
07/28Sector Update: Consumer
MT
07/28JAKKS Pacific Shares Climb After Company Swings to Q2 Profit as Net Sales Rise
MT
07/28Top Midday Gainers
MT
07/28BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on JAKKS Pacific to $28 From $21, Keeps Outperform Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 734 M - -
Net income 2022 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 187 M 187 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,20 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Berman President, Co-CEO, COO, Secretary & Director
John L. Kimble Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Joseph McGrath Vice President-Marketing
Xiao Qiang Zhao Independent Director
Alexander Shoghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.88.98%187
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-33.12%19 813
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.5.58%14 191
HASBRO, INC.-33.10%9 403
MATTEL, INC.-6.73%7 104
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.98%5 227