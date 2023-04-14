Advanced search
    JAKK   US47012E4035

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:19:21 2023-04-14 pm EDT
21.28 USD   +2.06%
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
BU
04/12JAKKS Pacific Brings Ami Amis to Fashion Famous on Roblox
BU
03/31Jakks Pacific Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

04/14/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on April 27, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (1Q23 Registration Link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at www.jakks.com/investors.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., AirTitans®, Sky Ball®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, SportsZone™, Kids Only!™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, Disguise®, WeeeDo®, Ami Amis™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkstoys).

©2023 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 759 M - -
Net income 2022 41,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 203 M 203 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 72,9%
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Berman President, Co-CEO, COO, Secretary & Director
John L. Kimble Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Joseph McGrath Vice President-Marketing
Xiao Qiang Zhao Independent Director
Alexander Shoghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.19.33%203
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.17.17%20 580
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.5.67%14 598
HASBRO, INC.-15.92%7 276
MATTEL, INC.-2.30%6 332
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC11.56%3 939
