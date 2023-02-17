Advanced search
    JAKK   US47012E4035

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
02/17/2023
20.87 USD   +0.87%
08:56aJAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call
BU
02/14Disguise Announces Multi-Year Minecraft Contract Extension With Global Rights
BU
02/13JAKKS Pacific Reveals New Line of Toys Inspired by Illumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie
BU
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call

02/17/2023 | 08:56am EST
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on March 9, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (Registration Link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Perfectly Cute™, Ami-Amis™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, AirTitans®, Disguise®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, SportsZone™, Fly Wheels™, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 759 M - -
Net income 2022 41,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 203 M 203 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,87 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Berman President, Co-CEO, COO, Secretary & Director
John L. Kimble Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Joseph McGrath Vice President-Marketing
Xiao Qiang Zhao Independent Director
Alexander Shoghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.18.30%203
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.11.35%18 979
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.4.22%14 223
HASBRO, INC.-4.18%8 074
MATTEL, INC.4.48%6 528
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.10%5 645