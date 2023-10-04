JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on November 1, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (3Q23 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., AirTitans®, Sky Ball®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, SportsZone™, Kids Only!™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, Disguise®, WeeeDo®, Ami Amis™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkstoys).

