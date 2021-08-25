JAKKS Pacific : Q2 FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Participant Dial in: 1(833) 423-0496 International Dial in: 1(918) 922-2390
Conference ID: 6568680
1
EXECUTIVE TEAM ON THE CALL
STEPHEN BERMAN
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
JOHN KIMBLE
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
2
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
The Company would like to point out that any comments made about JAKKS Pacific's future performance, events or circumstances, including the estimates of sales and/or Adjusted EBITDA in 2021, as well as any other forward-looking statements concerning 2021 and beyond are subject to Safe Harbor protection under Federal securities laws. These statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current market trends and conditions today, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. For details concerning these and other such risks and uncertainties, you should consult JAKKS' most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings with the SEC, as well as the Company's other reports, subsequently filed with the SEC from time to time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
Note: Following presentation includes unaudited information
3
CEO OVERVIEW
Pleased With Performance In the Second Quarter
Second quarter positive operating margin
Q2 net sales up 43% year over year
Q2 gross margins up 710 bps, improved product margins and lower royalty expense
Refinancing our long-term debt and credit facility
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.3M, vs. adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $13.4M in Q2'20
Adjusted EBITDA was positive $5.0M vs. negative $4.6M in Q2'20
Trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA of $49.1M vs. $29.0M in the twelve months ended 6/30/20
4
CEO OVERVIEW (continued)
Solid Results with Consistent Themes
Navigating Logistical/Supply-chain Challenges
Working with long-standing partners and achieving solutions
Looking ahead, we increased inventory levels for the quarter to $60.6M
Evergreen Businesses Continue to Perform
Double-digitsales growth across our Girls, Boys and Costumes businesses; Outdoor/Seasonal flat compared to YoY
Results not event driven
Continued Focus and Execution
Expanding gross margins
Improving profitability by reducing costs
Driving down debt
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
JAKKS Pacific Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 21:20:10 UTC.