Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAKK   US47012E4035

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAKKS Pacific : Q2 FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

08/25/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter 2021

Earnings Conference Call Presentation

July 28, 2021, 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial in: 1(833) 423-0496 International Dial in: 1(918) 922-2390

Conference ID: 6568680

1

EXECUTIVE TEAM ON THE CALL

STEPHEN BERMAN

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

JOHN KIMBLE

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

2

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The Company would like to point out that any comments made about JAKKS Pacific's future performance, events or circumstances, including the estimates of sales and/or Adjusted EBITDA in 2021, as well as any other forward-looking statements concerning 2021 and beyond are subject to Safe Harbor protection under Federal securities laws. These statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current market trends and conditions today, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. For details concerning these and other such risks and uncertainties, you should consult JAKKS' most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings with the SEC, as well as the Company's other reports, subsequently filed with the SEC from time to time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Note: Following presentation includes unaudited information

3

CEO OVERVIEW

Pleased With Performance In the Second Quarter

  • Second quarter positive operating margin
  • Q2 net sales up 43% year over year
  • Q2 gross margins up 710 bps, improved product margins and lower royalty expense
  • Refinancing our long-term debt and credit facility
  • Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.3M, vs. adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $13.4M in Q2'20
  • Adjusted EBITDA was positive $5.0M vs. negative $4.6M in Q2'20
  • Trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA of $49.1M vs. $29.0M in the twelve months ended 6/30/20

4

CEO OVERVIEW (continued)

Solid Results with Consistent Themes

  1. Navigating Logistical/Supply-chain Challenges
    • Working with long-standing partners and achieving solutions
    • Looking ahead, we increased inventory levels for the quarter to $60.6M
  3. Evergreen Businesses Continue to Perform
    • Double-digitsales growth across our Girls, Boys and Costumes businesses; Outdoor/Seasonal flat compared to YoY
    • Results not event driven
  5. Continued Focus and Execution
    • Expanding gross margins
    • Improving profitability by reducing costs
    • Driving down debt

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JAKKS Pacific Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 21:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
05:21pJAKKS PACIFIC : Q2 FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
08/17JAKKS PACIFIC : Disguise Expansion in EMEA Brings New Senior Leadership Hires in..
BU
08/17Disguise, Inc. Expansion in EMEA Brings New Senior Leadership Hires in the Uk
CI
08/13JAKKS PACIFIC : Launches New “Disney ily 4EVER” Fashion Doll Line to..
BU
08/13JAKKS Pacific Launches New Disney ily 4EVER Fashion Doll Line to Inspire Se..
CI
08/12JAKKS PACIFIC : Unit Renews North American Rights for 'Sesame Street' Costumes
MT
08/12JAKKS PACIFIC : Disguise Announces Multi-year License Renewal of Long­time and B..
BU
08/09JAKKS PACIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/04JAKKS PACIFIC : ' Disguise Extends Rights Contract for Pokemon in Australia, New..
MT
08/04JAKKS PACIFIC : Disguise Announces Multi-year Renewal of Pokémon Costume Rights ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 593 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,80 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 626
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,97 $
Average target price 13,67 $
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Berman Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
John L. Kimble Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Joseph McGrath Chief Operating Officer
Xiao Qiang Zhao Independent Director
Alexander Shoghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.160.44%123
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-19.05%57 840
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)3.26%11 755
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.39%7 137
CD PROJEKT S.A.-39.65%4 292
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)-42.80%2 388