JAKKS Pacific : Q2 FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The Company would like to point out that any comments made about JAKKS Pacific's future performance, events or circumstances, including the estimates of sales and/or Adjusted EBITDA in 2021, as well as any other forward-looking statements concerning 2021 and beyond are subject to Safe Harbor protection under Federal securities laws. These statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current market trends and conditions today, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. For details concerning these and other such risks and uncertainties, you should consult JAKKS' most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings with the SEC, as well as the Company's other reports, subsequently filed with the SEC from time to time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Note: Following presentation includes unaudited information