Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAKK   US47012E4035

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
17.62 USD   -7.02%
05:53pJakks Pacific : Q3 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
05:07pJakks : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pEarnings Flash (JAKK) JAKKS PACIFIC Posts Q3 Revenue $323M, vs. Street Est of $260.6M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAKKS Pacific : Q3 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

10/27/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Quarter 2022

Earnings Conference Call Presentation

October 27, 2022, 2pm PT/5pm ET

Participant Dial in (Registration required): Registration Link

Webcast: https://www.jakks.com/investors/

1

EXECUTIVE TEAM ON THE CALL

STEPHEN BERMAN

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

JOHN KIMBLE

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

2

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The Company would like to point out that any comments made about JAKKS Pacific's future performance, events or circumstances, including the estimates of sales and/or Adjusted EBITDA in 2022, as well as any other forward-looking statements concerning 2022 and beyond are subject to Safe Harbor protection under Federal securities laws. These statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current market trends and conditions today, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. For details concerning these and other such risks and uncertainties, you should consult JAKKS' most recent 10- K and 10-Q filings with the SEC, as well as the Company's other reports, subsequently filed with the SEC from time to time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Note: The following presentation includes unaudited information

3

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Net Sales through September exceed full-year 2021

  • Q3 Net Sales were $323.0 million, 36% increase over prior year
  • Q3 Toy/Consumer Products (CP) business up 56% while Costumes business decreased 17% versus Q3 2021
  • Q3 gross margins were negatively impacted by higher import/freight costs
  • Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $59.4 million, compared to $41.7 million in the third quarter of 2021
  • YTD Net Sales $664.3M, 53% increase over prior year
  • YTD Net Sales are 7% higher than FY21 Net Sales of $621.1M
  • YTD Toy/Consumer Products (CP) business up 58% while Costumes business increased 36% vs. YTD 2021
  • YTD Retail Toy/CP POS at Top 3 US customers up over 20%

4

2022 Q3 Net Sales

$ Millions

$350 $300 $250 $200 $150 $100 $50

$-

Q3 Net Sales

$323.0

$237.0

20212022

YoY % Change: 36%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JAKKS Pacific Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:52:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
05:53pJakks Pacific : Q3 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
05:07pJakks : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pEarnings Flash (JAKK) JAKKS PACIFIC Posts Q3 Revenue $323M, vs. Street Est of $260.6M
MT
04:06pJAKKS Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
10/21JAKKS Pacific Files $150 Million Mixed Shelf; Launches $75 Million At-the-Market Offeri..
MT
10/14JAKKS Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
10/11Snap Inc. and Disguise Launch Halloween AR Shopping Experience
BU
09/08JAKKS Pacific Celebrates Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood 10th Anniversary With Release of N..
BU
08/10JAKKS PACIFIC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/04Jakks Pacific Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 734 M - -
Net income 2022 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 184 M 184 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,95 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Berman President, Co-CEO, COO, Secretary & Director
John L. Kimble Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Joseph McGrath Vice President-Marketing
Xiao Qiang Zhao Independent Director
Alexander Shoghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.86.52%184
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-30.44%20 606
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.9.71%14 811
HASBRO, INC.-35.09%9 124
MATTEL, INC.-10.81%6 793
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.51%5 323