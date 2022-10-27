JAKKS Pacific : Q3 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
The Company would like to point out that any comments made about JAKKS Pacific's future performance, events or circumstances, including the estimates of sales and/or Adjusted EBITDA in 2022, as well as any other forward-looking statements concerning 2022 and beyond are subject to Safe Harbor protection under Federal securities laws. These statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current market trends and conditions today, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. For details concerning these and other such risks and uncertainties, you should consult JAKKS' most recent 10- K and 10-Q filings with the SEC, as well as the Company's other reports, subsequently filed with the SEC from time to time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Net Sales through September exceed full-year 2021
Q3 Net Sales were $323.0 million, 36% increase over prior year
Q3 Toy/Consumer Products (CP) business up 56% while Costumes business decreased 17% versus Q3 2021
Q3 gross margins were negatively impacted by higher import/freight costs
Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $59.4 million, compared to $41.7 million in the third quarter of 2021
YTD Net Sales $664.3M, 53% increase over prior year
YTD Net Sales are 7% higher than FY21 Net Sales of $621.1M
YTD Toy/Consumer Products (CP) business up 58% while Costumes business increased 36% vs. YTD 2021
YTD Retail Toy/CP POS at Top 3 US customers up over 20%
2022 Q3 Net Sales
$ Millions
$350 $300 $250 $200 $150 $100 $50
$-
Q3 Net Sales
$323.0
$237.0
20212022
YoY % Change: 36%
