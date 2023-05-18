Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAKK   US47012E4035

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:42:19 2023-05-18 am EDT
22.72 USD   -0.18%
10:31aJAKKS Pacific Reveals Brand New Line of Sonic Prime Action Figures, Playsets and Plush
BU
05/16Disguise Announces Worldwide Multi-Year Licensing Agreement with MGA Entertainment
BU
05/03JAKKS Pacific & Disguise Ink Worldwide Deal With Rooster Teeth for Bendy
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

JAKKS Pacific Reveals Brand New Line of Sonic Prime Action Figures, Playsets and Plush

05/18/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is excited to reveal its first line for Sonic Prime. The critically acclaimed new series on Netflix, co-produced by WildBrain and SEGA, has announced a new season to air July 13, with the officially licensed Sonic Prime line hitting shelves in July.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005298/en/

Sonic Prime Angel's Voyage Ship Playset by JAKKS Pacific (Photo: Business Wire)

Sonic Prime Angel's Voyage Ship Playset by JAKKS Pacific (Photo: Business Wire)

In Sonic Prime, the action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!

JAKKS is excited to offer officially licensed toys and plush for fans and collectors for this series, including Wave 1 of both the 5” articulated figures and the 2.5” figures multipack, Sonic Prime Angel’s Voyage Ship Playset, and Sonic Prime 13” Plush.

Wave 1 of the Sonic Prime 5” Articulated Figures features your favorite characters from Sonic Prime with over 12 points of articulation. The assortment features Sonic, Dr. Eggman, Tails Nine, and Thorn Rose. Each figure will be sold separately for $14.99.

Sonic Prime 2.5” Figures Multipack – Wave 1 features a giftable collection of characters with multiple points of articulation to pose and show off. This New Yoke City-themed multipack includes three figures and accessories: Sonic, Tails Nine, Rusty Rose, and the Prism Shard with a display base! They also work with other Sonic Prime figures and the Angel’s Voyage Ship playset (each sold separately). Pick your multipack for $19.99.

The Angel’s Voyage Ship Playset featured on Sonic Prime lets you recreate the ultimate battle! This playset includes a pirate ship and a 2.5-inch-scale Knuckles the Dread figure. Play out stories from the show with the ship, which has three launching canons, a secret trap door, and rolling wheels. The pirate ship includes storage space inside for all your Sonic Prime figures. Assembly required. This fantastic playset is available this fall for $39.99.

Sonic Prime posable plush of Sonic the Hedgehog stands 13” tall and is made from super soft fabrics and stuffing. This plush has premium detailing with character artwork on his gloves, shoes, and eyes. Pick up this plush for $19.99 exclusively at Target and other international retailers.

All Sonic Prime figures, playsets, collectibles, and plush are coming to shelves and online in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa in July. Retail availability is coming soon.

Download all the cool product assets here: https://we.tl/t-V9Q2lUpYf2

To stay current on Sonic the Hedgehog news, follow Sonic on Twitter and Instagram, like him on Facebook, and subscribe to the Twitch channel and the YouTube channel. Also, don’t forget to visit the SEGA e-shop at shop.sega.com to purchase products for the SEGA fan in your life.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
10:31aJAKKS Pacific Reveals Brand New Line of Sonic Prime Action Figures, Playsets and Plush
BU
05/16Disguise Announces Worldwide Multi-Year Licensing Agreement with MGA Entertainment
BU
05/03JAKKS Pacific & Disguise Ink Worldwide Deal With Rooster Teeth for Bendy
BU
05/01BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on JAKKS Pacific to $30 From $28, Maintains Outperform..
MT
04/27Transcript : JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Earnings Flash (JAKK) JAKKS PACIFIC Posts Q1 Revenue $107.5M, vs. Street Est of $106.1M
MT
04/27Jakks : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27JAKKS Pacific Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/27JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/14JAKKS PACIFIC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 798 M - -
Net income 2023 45,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,64x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 225 M 225 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,76 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Berman President, Co-CEO, COO, Secretary & Director
John L. Kimble Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Joseph McGrath Vice President-Marketing
Xiao Qiang Zhao Independent Director
Alexander Shoghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.30.13%225
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.20.06%21 088
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.18.86%15 813
HASBRO, INC.1.33%8 592
MATTEL, INC.6.11%6 700
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC13.60%3 996
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer