JAKKS Pacific Reveals Brand New Line of Sonic Prime Action Figures, Playsets and Plush

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is excited to reveal its first line for Sonic Prime. The critically acclaimed new series on Netflix, co-produced by WildBrain and SEGA, has announced a new season to air July 13, with the officially licensed Sonic Prime line hitting shelves in July.

In Sonic Prime, the action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!

JAKKS is excited to offer officially licensed toys and plush for fans and collectors for this series, including Wave 1 of both the 5” articulated figures and the 2.5” figures multipack, Sonic Prime Angel’s Voyage Ship Playset, and Sonic Prime 13” Plush.

Wave 1 of the Sonic Prime 5” Articulated Figures features your favorite characters from Sonic Prime with over 12 points of articulation. The assortment features Sonic, Dr. Eggman, Tails Nine, and Thorn Rose. Each figure will be sold separately for $14.99.

Sonic Prime 2.5” Figures Multipack – Wave 1 features a giftable collection of characters with multiple points of articulation to pose and show off. This New Yoke City-themed multipack includes three figures and accessories: Sonic, Tails Nine, Rusty Rose, and the Prism Shard with a display base! They also work with other Sonic Prime figures and the Angel’s Voyage Ship playset (each sold separately). Pick your multipack for $19.99.

The Angel’s Voyage Ship Playset featured on Sonic Prime lets you recreate the ultimate battle! This playset includes a pirate ship and a 2.5-inch-scale Knuckles the Dread figure. Play out stories from the show with the ship, which has three launching canons, a secret trap door, and rolling wheels. The pirate ship includes storage space inside for all your Sonic Prime figures. Assembly required. This fantastic playset is available this fall for $39.99.

Sonic Prime posable plush of Sonic the Hedgehog stands 13” tall and is made from super soft fabrics and stuffing. This plush has premium detailing with character artwork on his gloves, shoes, and eyes. Pick up this plush for $19.99 exclusively at Target and other international retailers.

All Sonic Prime figures, playsets, collectibles, and plush are coming to shelves and online in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa in July. Retail availability is coming soon.

