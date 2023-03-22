Advanced search
JAKKS Pacific Reveals New The Super Mario Bros. Movie Toys With a Super Audience Giveaway

03/22/2023
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy manufacturer, and Disguise Inc., world leaders in costume design, today announced their panel at WonderCon in Anaheim, CA to take place on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 5pm – 6pm in Room 213CD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005264/en/

The Super Mario Bros. Movie WonderCon panel audience giveaway from JAKKS Pacific (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie WonderCon panel audience giveaway from JAKKS Pacific (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get an exclusive sneak peek of JAKKS Pacific’s 2023 toy and collectible releases for Nintendo + Illumination’s new animated action-comedy, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, including the Rumble R/C Kart Racer at the WonderCon panel. It is a full-function 2.4GHz R/C with a range of 100 feet. The tail pipes light up and rumble just like in the movie and Mario’s head and hands move when the vehicle turns!

“Our new line for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is flying off shelves,” said Craig Drobis, SVP of Marketing. “We are proud to take you through all of the great details and features, as well as what’s in the works for the fall across our other brands, and make some fun announcements for fans and collectors.”

Following the preview will be a Q&A with members of the development teams and a special giveaway for every attendee from The Super Mario Bros. Movie toy line.

The panel will also be livestreamed here on Instagram @Jakkspacific.toys!

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., AirTitans®, Sky Ball®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, SportsZone™, Kids Only!™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, Disguise®, WeeeDo®, Ami Amis™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkstoys).

©2023 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).


Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 759 M - -
Net income 2022 41,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 72,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,40 $
Average target price 25,67 $
Spread / Average Target 78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen G. Berman President, Co-CEO, COO, Secretary & Director
John L. Kimble Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Joseph McGrath Vice President-Marketing
Xiao Qiang Zhao Independent Director
Alexander Shoghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.-17.67%140
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.13.89%20 003
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-1.58%13 611
HASBRO, INC.-18.49%6 874
MATTEL, INC.-6.50%5 933
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.12%5 665
