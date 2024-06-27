- June 26, 2024
- 9:51 pm
JBG has released its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended April 27, 2024. The reports can be viewed via the following links:
Jamaica Broilers Group Limited Audited Financial Statements FY2024
Senior Managers Holding as at April 27, 2024 - Executed copy
Directors Holding as at April 27, 2024
Top 10 Shareholders as at April 27, 2024
