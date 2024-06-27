  • June 26, 2024
  • 9:51 pm

JBG has released its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended April 27, 2024. The reports can be viewed via the following links:

Jamaica Broilers Group Limited Audited Financial Statements FY2024

Senior Managers Holding as at April 27, 2024 - Executed copy

Directors Holding as at April 27, 2024

Top 10 Shareholders as at April 27, 2024

