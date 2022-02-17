Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Jamaica Broilers Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    JBG   JMP5892N1021

JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED

(JBG)
Jamaica Broilers : JBG) Dividend Consideration Advisory

02/17/2022 | 03:48pm EST
The Board of JBG will consider a dividend declaration at its next meeting on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Disclaimer

Jamaica Broilers Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 56 951 M 364 M 364 M
Net income 2021 2 335 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2021 17 257 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 30 189 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float -
Chart JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jamaica Broilers Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher E. Levy President & Chief Executive Officer
Ian S. C. Parsard Executive Director & Group Senior VP-Finance
Robert E. Levy Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lennox D. Channer Vice President-Accounting
Gregory Brenton Shirley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED-0.13%192
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.96%349 847
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.90%91 227
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-8.49%49 548
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY2.01%44 824
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY13.77%43 030