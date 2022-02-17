Jamaica Broilers : JBG) Dividend Consideration Advisory
The Board of JBG will consider a dividend declaration at its next meeting on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Jamaica Broilers Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:08 UTC.
