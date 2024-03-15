JBG is advising that it has entered into an agreement to sell its hatchery assets located in Iowa, USA . These assets were previously purchased in March 2016 from Welp Inc. and were held through the Company's subsidiary, International Poultry Breeders Hatcheries, Inc.

This asset sale transaction is a strategic decision of JBG to consolidate its assets, and to increase the efficiency of JBG's vertical integration in the United States.