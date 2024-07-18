Jamaica Broilers Group Limited is a Jamaica-based company. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries include the production and distribution of poultry products, animal feeds, and agricultural items. The Company operates through three segments: Jamaica Operations, US Operations, and Other Caribbean Operations. Its operating divisions consist of Best Dressed Chicken, including Best Dressed Feed Mill, and The Best Dressed Chicken Processing Plant. Its Best Dressed Chicken division is engaged in poultry and pullet production and feed milling, and processing and sale of salted products or pickled products. The Hi-Pro Ace division includes feed sales, suppliers of farming equipment and supplies. The Company's subsidiaries include Energy Associates Limited, Levy Industries Limited, JB Group Limited, Jabexco Limited, and S.G Developments Limited, among others.

Sector Food Processing