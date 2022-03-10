Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Jamaica Broilers Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBG   JMP5892N1021

JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED

(JBG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Jamaica Broilers : JBG) Unaudited Third Quarter Results for period ended January 29, 2022

03/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST
JBG has released its Unaudited Third Quarter Results for the period ended January 29, 2022. The reports can be viewed via the following links:

JBGL - Top Ten Report as at 29 January 2022 - Executed Copy

JBG Q3 2021-2022 Interim Report to Shareholders - 2022-01-29

Disclaimer

Jamaica Broilers Group Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:55:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 56 951 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2021 2 335 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2021 17 257 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 29 836 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float -
Chart JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher E. Levy President & Chief Executive Officer
Ian S. C. Parsard Executive Director & Group Senior VP-Finance
Robert E. Levy Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lennox D. Channer Vice President-Accounting
Gregory Brenton Shirley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED-1.30%195
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.59%343 640
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.57%85 091
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.35%46 722
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY20.99%45 974
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-19.96%43 517