- June 28, 2023
- 4:00 pm
The management of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited ("the Company"), wishes to advise that the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended April 29, 2023 will be submitted after the due date of June 28, 2023. The Company anticipates that the Audited Financial Statements will be released on or before Wednesday July 5, 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Jamaica Broilers Group Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2023 21:43:13 UTC.