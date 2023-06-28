Jamaica Broilers Group Limited is a Jamaica-based company. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries include the production and distribution of poultry products, animal feeds and agricultural items. The Company's segments include Jamaica Operations, US Operations, Haiti Operations and Other Caribbean Operations. Its operating divisions consist of Best Dressed Chicken, including Best Dressed Feed Mill and Best Dressed Further Processing Facility, and Hi-Pro Ace. Its Best Dressed Chicken division is engaged in poultry and pullet production and feed milling, and processing and sale of salted products or pickled products. The Hi-Pro Ace division includes feed sales, suppliers of farming equipment and supplies. Its poultry processing plant produces quality chilled and frozen chicken products under the Le Chic Poulet brand. The Company offers its farming and agricultural products under Hi-Pro, International Poultry Breeders and Wincorp International brands.

Sector Food Processing