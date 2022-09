JBG declared a Dividend at a meeting of its Board of Directors on September 28, 2022.

The dividend will be ($0.36) thirty-six cents per share unit. Based on JBG's 1,199,275,381 issued share units, the total amount of the proposed dividend will be $431,739,137.16. It is proposed that the record date be Thursday, October 13, 2022, and that the payment date will be Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Please be advised accordingly.