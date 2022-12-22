Jamaica Broilers : JBG) – Trading Activity by a Connected party
JBG has advised that a connected party purchased 4,299,900 JBG shares on December 21, 2022.
Sales 2022
75 718 M
497 M
497 M
Net income 2022
3 131 M
20,6 M
20,6 M
Net Debt 2022
19 871 M
131 M
131 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,33x
Yield 2022
1,59%
Capitalization
30 199 M
198 M
198 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,81x
EV / Sales 2022
0,65x
Nbr of Employees
301
Free-Float
-
