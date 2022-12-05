Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Jamaica Broilers Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    JBG   JMP5892N1021

JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED

(JBG)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-01
28.00 JMD    0.00%
03:02pJamaica Broilers : JBG) – Trading Activity by a Director
PU
12/02Jamaica Broilers : JBG) – Trading Activity By A Director
PU
11/11Jamaica Broilers : JBG) – Trading Activity by a Director and a Connected Party
PU
Jamaica Broilers : JBG) – Trading Activity by a Director

12/05/2022 | 03:02pm EST
JBG has advised that a director sold 333 JBG shares on December 2, 2022.

Financials
Sales 2022 75 718 M 495 M 495 M
Net income 2022 3 131 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2022 19 871 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,33x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 28 195 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher E. Levy President & Chief Executive Officer
Ian S. C. Parsard Executive Director & Group Senior VP-Finance
Robert E. Levy Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lennox D. Channer Vice President-Accounting
Gregory Brenton Shirley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED-6.64%184
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.33%331 936
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.02%93 285
GENERAL MILLS, INC.28.41%51 353
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY35.69%50 379
KRAFT HEINZ10.95%48 789