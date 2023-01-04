Jamaica Broilers : JBG) – Trading Activity by a Director
JBG has advised that a director purchased 19,500 JBG shares on January 3, 2023.
Sales 2022
75 718 M
507 M
507 M
Net income 2022
3 131 M
21,0 M
21,0 M
Net Debt 2022
19 871 M
133 M
133 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,33x
Yield 2022
1,59%
Capitalization
31 216 M
209 M
209 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,81x
EV / Sales 2022
0,65x
Nbr of Employees
301
Free-Float
-
