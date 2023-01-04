Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Jamaica Broilers Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    JBG   JMP5892N1021

JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED

(JBG)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-02
31.00 JMD    0.00%
05:48pJamaica Broilers : JBG) – Trading Activity by a Director
PU
2022Jamaica Broilers : JBG) – Trading Activity by a Connected party
PU
2022Jamaica Broilers : JBG) – Trading Activity by a Connected Party
PU
Jamaica Broilers : JBG) – Trading Activity by a Director

01/04/2023 | 05:48pm EST
JBG has advised that a director purchased 19,500 JBG shares on January 3, 2023.

Jamaica Broilers Group Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 22:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 75 718 M 507 M 507 M
Net income 2022 3 131 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2022 19 871 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,33x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 31 216 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float -
Chart JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED
Jamaica Broilers Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher E. Levy President & Chief Executive Officer
Ian S. C. Parsard Executive Director & Group Senior VP-Finance
Robert E. Levy Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lennox D. Channer Vice President-Accounting
Gregory Brenton Shirley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMAICA BROILERS GROUP LIMITED0.00%208
NESTLÉ S.A.1.66%320 705
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.60%90 472
KRAFT HEINZ0.17%49 953
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY0.00%49 248
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.00%49 067