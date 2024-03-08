Jamaica Producers Group Limited is a Jamaica-based company that is engaged in the business of food and drink, and logistics and infrastructure. The main activities of the Company are land and property management, treasury investments and oversight of its associate. Its food and drink business is engaged in agriculture, processing, distribution and/or retail of food and drink. The Company's logistics and infrastructure business is engaged in logistics, transportation, port operations and related industries. The Company, through its subsidiary, Tortuga International Holdings Limited, is a brand owner, marketer and manufacturer of the Caribbean's food souvenir product, the Tortuga Rum Cake, alongside other Tortuga branded food and drink lines including spirit-based cakes and rum. Its subsidiary, JP Snacks Caribbean Limited, is a producer, marketer and seller of ready-to-eat tropical snack products and ready-to-cook frozen tropical products under the JP St. Mary's and Carles brands.

Sector Food Processing