- May 30, 2024
- 3:28 pm
Jamaica Producers Group Limited ('JP') advises that its Board of Directors reviewed and
approved JP's Corporate Governance Policy with effect from May 15, 2024. The updated policy can be
accessed at https://jamstockex.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/JPG-Corporate-Governance-Policy-final.pdf
