Jamaica Producers Group Limited is a Jamaica-based company, which is engaged in terminal operations, shipping and logistics, the cultivation, marketing and distribution of fresh produce, food and drink manufacturing, land management and the holding of investments. The Company's segments include JP Food & Drink and JP Logistics & Infrastructure. JP Food & Drink segment comprises businesses that are engaged in agriculture, processing, distribution and/or retail of food and drink. The Company's JP Logistics & Infrastructure segment comprises businesses that are engaged in logistics, transportation, port operations and related industries. The Company provides processed foods, such as smoothies, banana chips, cakes and natural juices. The Company's subsidiaries include JP Snacks Caribbean Limited, Antillean Foods, Inc, Jamaica Producers Shipping Company Limited, Kingston Wharves Limited and Tortuga Caribbean Rum Cake Jamaica Limited.

Sector Food Processing