  • May 27, 2024
  • 2:51 pm

Jamaica Producers Group Limited (JP) has advised that a director purchased 511,439 JP shares on May 24, 2024.

Disclaimer

Jamaica Producers Group Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 20:06:06 UTC.